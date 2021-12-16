ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to prevent another major pandemic

By Wellcome Trust
MedicalXpress
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world could have been much better prepared for COVID-19. So now we must ask: How well prepared are we going to be for the next pandemic?. The risk of another pandemic is high. Our 21st century way of life increases this risk. Climate change, intensive farming and international...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 3

Related
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Is Ending With a Whimper

Perhaps you’ve figured this out already: The pandemic will not have a discrete end. The coronavirus will not raise a white flag. There will be no peace treaty, no parade, no announcement from the CDC that the United States is done worrying about COVID. You will not get closure. The signs remain too mixed. The virus continues to spread, even as widening vaccine eligibility, booster shots, and improved medical treatments limit the damage the virus can do. The death rate has been declining since late September, but more than 1,000 Americans have perished each day for most of the past two weeks. A minority of Americans are still acting irresponsibly; a smattering of people would even prefer to lose their job than take a free, lifesaving vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

WHO says omicron variant could change the course of the Covid pandemic

WHO said the highly mutated omicron variant of Covid-19 could change the course of the pandemic. The director-general said the exact impact is "still difficult to know," noting that questions about the transmissibility and severity of omicron remain unanswered. Preliminary evidence from South Africa may suggest that omicron may be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Security#Global Health#International Health#Pandemic#Health System#Omicron#H5n1#Mers
raventribune.com

More contagious or deadly – or both: The researcher warns of the next epidemic

The future International spread Might be even worse than the current one Govt crisis – Warns Sarah Gilbert. The vaccine researcher and professor is one of the inventors of the vaccine AstraZeneca. He added that as part of a series of lectures – which are broadcast annually by the BCC – more funding should be available. Pandemievorsorge Provided to prevent loss of progress made.
PHARMACEUTICALS
addisonmagazine.com

How to Prevent the Flu this Season

The cold weather is approaching! Therefore, germs are more perceptible to be spread. Avoid catching the flu this season with these tips!. Protect yourself from the flue and COVID-19 by wearing a mask. The flu is thought to spread by droplets that are spread through coughing, sneezing and even talking. This can be prevented by wearing a mask and protecting yourself and others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
skepticalraptor.com

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic — vaccines are still the key

We are heading towards the start of the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many people want to know what the future holds. Will there be more variants? Will we need more vaccines? Will there be more dumb ideas about the disease?. Well, I’m not a pseudoscientist, so I...
PHARMACEUTICALS
World Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 13 December

This daily news round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top stories: Israeli study finds Pfizer/BioNTech booster protects against Omicron; COVID-19 pandemic likely to halt two decades of...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Do viruses such as the coronavirus become less deadly?

Variants of the coronavirus have come to represent the ultimate danger: A curveball in our plans to bring an end to the pandemic that has ravaged our world and taken millions of lives. And here's another one—omicron—that may embody the worst fear of pandemic observers, because it seems to evade some vaccine protections.
BURLINGTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Breakthrough infections generate 'super immunity' to COVID-19, study suggests

Breakthrough infections greatly enhance immune response to variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a newly published study from Oregon Health & Science University. The laboratory results, published online ahead of print today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reveal that a breakthrough infection generates...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine effective against virus variants: study

Kaiser Permanente research published on December 15, 2021 in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination. "We conducted a previous study that showed the high...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine found to be safe and effective

An investigational COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax was found to be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 illness, according to results from a Phase 3 clinical trial published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. The University of Maryland School of Medicine's (UMSOM) Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health served as one of the trial sites, and Karen Kotloff, MD, Professor of Pediatrics at UMSOM, served as Co-Chair for the trial protocol.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy