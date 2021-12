A shadowy conservative media organisation known for its dirty tricks and deceptive hidden camera videos reportedly tried blackmailing president Joe Biden into granting the group an interview using a stolen diary belonging to his daughter, Ashley Biden.According to a report in The New York Times, current and former members of the group known as Project Veritas have drawn scrutiny from federal investigators and prosecutors who are looking into how it came to purchase Ms Biden’s diary in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.Project Veritas and its founder, provocateur and self-described journalist James O’Keefe have denied that anyone associated with the group...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 HOURS AGO