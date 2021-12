This week, in an advent season already punctuated by tragic deaths in the Channel, the government will be pushing through the Nationality and Borders Bill. Their intention is clear: to divide refugees between those who are “deserving” and “undeserving”. Those plucked from refugee camps, winning a one-way lottery ticket to the UK: deserving. Those fleeing desperately over continents and across the Channel: undeserving.For the first time, a refugee’s method of arrival to the UK will affect whether or not their asylum claim is successful. But this is wrong, and it won’t pan out the way the government intends.The government’s...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO