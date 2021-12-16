Strong winds cause damage, knock out power to thousands in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tens of thousands of customers are without power across Michigan Thursday as strong winds are expected to continue throughout the morning.

At around 9 a.m. Thursday, the Consumers Energy outage map showed that more than 145,000 customers were without power.

If you see a downed wire, the utility company says to stay at least 25 feet away from it and anything it is touching and call 911 then Consumers at 800.477.5050. Customers can also report an outage and check the status of an outage online .

Consumers Energy said it pre-staged more than 110 crews assessing damage, de-energizing wires that have fallen, and preparing lineworkers and forestry crews for restoration. The utility company said once the winds have died down and a full damage assessment is completed, it will determine estimated restoration times.

Drivers are advised to use caution due to debris and downed trees on roadways and treat stoplights that aren’t working as four-way stops.

In Muskegon County, a portion of the roof at Edgewood Elementary School in Fruitport Township was blown off. All schools in Fruitport Community Schools are closed Thursday.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, peak gusts of 63 mph were reported in Norton Shores and 60 mph in Holland.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning until 4 p.m. for Newaygo, Mecosta, Muskegon and Ottawa counties until 4 p.m. Thursday. Wind gusts are forecasted up to 65 mph.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the remaining West Michigan counties until 4 p.m. Thursday. Gusts could reach up to 55 mph.

