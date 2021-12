The first phase of a massive mixed-use development in Sidney is moving ahead as scheduled, with the bulk of construction slated for early next year. Burr Oak, an estimated $20 million project that will result in 222 single-family homes, multi-family housing and over 50 acres of commercial space, broke ground in late September. The project, led by developer MSGA Development, contractor Ferguson Construction Company and homebuilder Ryan Homes, is located on 176 acres off Russell Road near Interstate 75 and State Route 29 in Sidney.

DAYTON, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO