Jana Duggar speaks out on endangering a minor charges: ‘I was certainly never arrested’

By Nexstar Media Wire, C.C. McCandless
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Several days after reports surfaced about Jana Duggar facing charges for endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree, for an incident in September, she has spoken out in an Instagram story.

“I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied,” she stated.

I’m only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all. I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time.

The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed. They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.

Jana Duggar, @janamduggar on Instagram

Duggar, the former reality star and younger sister of recently-convicted Joshua Duggar , was cited for a misdemeanor on September 9. She was released on $430 bail.

She has pleaded not guilty and has a court date set for January 10, 2022.

Community Policy