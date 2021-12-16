Testament Beauty Pays Homage To Founder’s Mediterranean Roots

Lead ImageDior Autumn/Winter 2022 MenswearPhotography by Brett Lloyd. For the Spring/Summer 2021 issue of AnOther Magazine Kim Jones, who as artistic director of men’s collections at Dior and of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women at Fendi, already has one of the longest titles in fashion, added editor to his resume. His febrile, restless mind shaped our Document section, delving into books that he, as a self-avowed and avid, even obsessive bibliophile, not only collects but covets and consumes. From his library of thousands of rare first editions, he selected a tranche of titles relating to the Beat movement, the mid-20th century American literary school that shifted the way the modern word is written. “I feel what’s interesting is looking at books that altered the way people think, the authors and the audience too,” Jones said. “Pioneering America, freedom and the road and poetry that was groundbreaking for the time.” Jones’ selection from his collection included a hand-typed letter by Jack Kerouac outlining the plot and idea for On The Road, and Kerouac’s mother’s copy of Big Sur.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO