Skin Care

Testament Beauty Pays Homage To Founder’s Mediterranean Roots

By Sharon Edelson
Forbes
Forbes
 16 hours ago
Testament, a new beauty treatment brand, is a tribute to Sophia Chabbott’s family heritage. The fledgling company, which is centered around her Sephardic great-grandmother’s favorite ingredients – the same ones that figure prominently in the celebrated Mediterranean diet, including herbs such as Moroccan chamomile and rosemary – is launching two new...

Forbes

Forbes

