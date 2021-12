The mask thrums, beating like a heart in your hands. It whispers in your ear, begging you to put it on and feel its power. One little voice in your head tells you to walk away — you won’t be able to handle it. It’s too much. You’ve seen firsthand what happens if it all goes wrong. The mask kills the voice, latching onto your face and claiming your body as its own. You scream, pulling at the mask, but it’s already too late. The mask has full control. The pain fades, and you breathe, adjusting to your new form. You feel that heartbeat again, deep inside of you, along with the power now poised at your fingertips.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO