ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 children dead, 4 injured after wind lifts bouncy castle into the air

By CNN
whdh.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Five children are dead and another four are critically injured after they fell 32 feet (10 meters) from a bouncy castle lifted into the air by wind at a school event in Australia. Children at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania,...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Killed After Gust Blows Bouncy Castle 33 Feet Into Air

An end-of-year celebration at an Australian school ended in catastrophe Thursday after a gust of wind sent an inflatable bouncy castle 33 feet into the air, killing five children and seriously injuring four others. The tragedy happened during the summer party at Hillcrest Primary School in the island state of Tasmania, and police confirmed the children who died included two boys and two girls who were either 10- or 11-years-old, and a fifth child whose age in unknown. Tasmania police commander Debbie Williams said: “Several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 meters... This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders.” Five other children are being treated, with four in critical condition, AP reports.
ACCIDENTS
whdh.com

Driver of excavator trapped in cab after toppling utility pole in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The driver of an excavator was left trapped in their cab after the piece of construction equipment toppled a utility pole in Boston on Tuesday morning. Boston fire officials say the excavator tore down power lines on Ericsson Street in city’s Dorchester section. The driver is...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Accident#Cnn#Hillcrest Primary School#Tasmanian
The Independent

Fears death toll from Reading fire will rise as hopes fade in search operation

Hopes are fading in a search and rescue operation at a block of flats gutted in a suspected arson attack that left one person dead and a number of others unaccounted for.Superintendent Steve Raffield from Thames Valley Police told journalists near the scene in Reading Berkshire on Wednesday that it was “highly unlikely” that any further survivors would be found at Rowe Court.The building in Grovelands Road has been so badly damaged by fire that it is unstable.A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson after the fatal blaze that broke out shortly before 3am...
ACCIDENTS
whdh.com

1 person injured after serious crash at gas station on Route 9 in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious single-car crash that left one person injured along Route 9 in Wellesley on Friday night. Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 9 west at the Gulf station prior to Cliff Road found a heavily damaged black BMW, according to Wellesley police.
WELLESLEY, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after fiery crash in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a fiery crash in Oxford late Wednesday night. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames after a sedan slammed into a utility pole on Stafford Street. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. Stay...
OXFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Health Services
whdh.com

Plymouth woman rescued from burning home succumbs to injuries

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman rescued from her burning home has died from her injuries, officials say. Cathleen Drinan, 69, suffered serious injures in an accidental fire that ignited in the living room of her Braunecker Road home late Wednesday night, according to Plymouth Fire Chief G. Edward Bradley, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Police: Woman killed in car crash after driver runs light in Boston

Police are investigating after a driver ran a red light and fatally struck another motorist in Boston Monday evening, officials. Troopers responding to reports of a crash at the intersection of Birmingham Parkway and Western Avenue found two cars had collided, officials said. A woman in her 50s suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after man found dead in car in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car in East Boston on Thursday afternoon, officials said. Officers responding to a 911 call in the area of 7 Shelby St. shortly before 12:30 p.m. found the man in a parked vehicle suffering from traumatic injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured near Brighton hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured near a hospital in Brighton on Wednesday. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in the area of St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center around 6:20 a.m. found a victim suffering from serious injuries, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
People

N.C. Teens' Cause of Death Determined a Month After They Were Found Dead in the Backseat of a Car

The cause of death of the two North Carolina teenagers who were found dead in the backseat of a running car last month has been determined. The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez, 16, and Britany Munoz-Ramirez, 17, both died of acute carbon monoxide poisoning on Oct. 24, according to copies of their autopsies obtained by PEOPLE.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy