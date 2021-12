A new TV spot for the upcoming fifth Scream movie, which is just titled Scream again, has been released and with it the Ghostface killer has gotten a major upgrade. Throughout the entire franchise history Ghostface has mostly just been a guy in a mask with a knife, sometimes using a gun but usually only after they've bene unmasked, now that's about to change. We have no context for the brief moment in the scene but it sure looks like the killer in the new movie has a metal Ghostface mask at one point and are even wielding a flamethrower. Check it out in the player above.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO