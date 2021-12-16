Kansas schools see damage from wind storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Kansas school districts are dealing with damage from Wednesday’s wind event.

Caldwell Elementary/High School (Courtesy: Henton)

Great Bend High School suffered roof damage due to the wind and classes were canceled Thursday. Gas service and heat were also disconnected.

Further north in Russell , classes were canceled due to wind damage and area wildfires. Russell recorded a 100 mph gust which knocked out power. USD 407 received bus damage after being destroyed by wind.

In Caldwell , the elementary school gymnasium roof was torn off and landed on the secondary building. Caldwell also canceled classes as a result. The district said announcements will be forthcoming.

In Salina, all school buildings have power. Food and Nutrition Services checked food supplies and freezers and reported that schools will be able to feed students.

Several of the roofs were affected, ranging from damaged shingles to missing combustion air hoods.

Schilling Elementary sustained roof damage above the gym, but it does not present a danger to the operation of the building. The steel decking is intact but the foam and the roof material peeled off. Evaluation and repair continues throughout the district.

Eleven school buses are inoperable, which is half the fleet necessary to transport bussed students. Alternative plans are being explored, and information will be shared with affected families as soon as it is available

