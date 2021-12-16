ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Antibacterial Smart Water Bottles

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHaers created a corrosion-resistant stainless steel water bottle that has an antibacterial surface coating and the ability to connect with smart features that run on Huawei HarmonyOS. The smart...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Eco Filtration Water Bottles

Thanks to global brand partner AquaShield, Philips Water products are now available at select retailers in the United States. The Philips GoZero collection includes solutions for sustainably filtering and refreshing water on the go, including the GoZero Everyday bottle, GoZero Active bottle, GoZero Smart UV bottle and filter refills, which can be purchased and replenished as needed.
KRON4

Best water bottle holder for bikes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hydration is a necessity for intense outdoor activities like biking. Whether you plan to cover pavement or you favor mountainous trails, the best water bottle holder can handle the journey and make a positive impact on your riding performance. Also known as a bottle “cage,” a water bottle holder will allow you to pedal to your heart’s content without ever getting dehydrated.
BICYCLES
notebookcheck.net

There is now a Huawei HarmonyOS powered water bottle with a touchscreen display

Huawei has developed HarmonyOS for multiple products, including water bottles. The smart water bottle has a touchscreen display, can sync with a smartphone and contains numerous sensors for monitoring water levels. Huawei has brought HarmonyOS, its in-house operating system, to a smart water bottle. According to a listing on Vmall,...
CELL PHONES
thecut.com

Gift of the Day: A Water Bottle Dripping in Crystals

Collina Strada, a label designed by Hillary Taymour, makes things for people who don’t take themselves too seriously and love Mother Earth. This means a lot of cool New York creatives wear the brand’s tie-dye-printed and rhinestone-embellished clothes made from deadstock and leftover materials. This rhinestone water bottle...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bottle#Water Bottles#Stainless Steel#Led Display
Gadget Flow

Super Sparrow water bottle collection keeps drinks both hotter and colder for longer

Carry your favorite beverages in the Super Sparrow water bottle collection. Designed for both hot and cold drinks, it keeps them at high and low temperatures for longer. That’s thanks to its vacuum-insulated design using food-grade 18/8 stainless steel. Totally free of BPA and BPS, these reusable bottles offer a lifetime warranty. Modern and stylish water bottles, they use high-performance technology and eco-friendly materials. So you can feel good about carrying them around. Furthermore, every bottle is totally condensation free and non-breakable, so you don’t have to worry about it getting wet and cold on the outside. Choose from a variety of different series: To-Go, Tritan, Enjoy, Ultra-Light, Classic, and Wide Mouth. Available in a ton of colors, the Super Sparrow bottles have a hue for you!
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

This water bottle runs on Huawei’s HarmonyOS

Huawei’s in-house operating system HarmonyOS has made its way to a rather unconventional new device. Chinese e-commerce platform Vmall, which Huawei operates, has listed a new stainless steel smart water bottle that runs on HarmonyOS. The Chinese listing also mentions that the bottle features an internal antibacterial lining that can kill almost 99.9 percent of bacteria.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Brita filter pitchers and water bottles are cheap at Amazon today

Water that flows from the tap invariably has some small amount of contaminants, including lead, mercury and even pesticides. Some regions are better than others when it comes to clean water but no matter where you live, the purity and taste of water can always be improved. The simplest and most cost-effective way is a filter pitcher and most of Brita's water filtering products are on sale at Amazon today.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Water-Activated Volumizing Powder Shampoos

SexyHair, the popular hair care brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new Powder Play Shampoo and Conditioner. The water-activated volumizing powder products offer 50% more volume and are color safe and formulated without preservatives or silicones. The shampoo is formulated with caffeine and tapioca starch to offer lift and fullness while the conditioner boasts collagen to ensure long-lasting styles.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Huawei
TrendHunter.com

Top 100 Gadgets Trends in December

The December 2021 gadgets innovations showcase humanity's progression towards integrated technology life experiences. Several companies are focusing on seamlessly incorporating gadgets into our daily lives, such as the haptic feedback globe by Meta. Meta Research Labs plans to bring the glove to market in the near future to silver multiple physical sensations to users in the Metaverse.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Is Selling Eufy Smart Robot Vacuums for Just $99 for a Limited Time

It’s not often we find a top-rated robot vacuum for sale under $100, but when we do come across one, we take a closer look. Usually, it’s a brand you’ve never heard of, or worse yet, a model that’s several generations old and uses outdated tech. Fortunately, this isn’t one of them. In advance of the Christmas holiday, Walmart is offering a killer deal on the Eufy RoboVac 25C. This deal isn’t just good, it’s probably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a smart robot vacuum. Right now, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is discounted by 60% for total savings of $150,...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Posture Correctors

A crowdfunding campaign for the CZUR Mirror recently launched on Kickstarter and this product powered by artificial intelligence promises to help people of all ages experience better posture in seven days. With this innovation, the Chinese smart hardware solution provider recognizes that countless people are impacted by spine issues yet "existing products on the market do not fundamentally solve the problems that cause lower back pain and may even exacerbate the problem."
ELECTRONICS
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Touch Interface Keyboard Peripherals

The conceptual 'Touch Keyboard' has been designed by Wenhua Xu as a modern peripheral for professionals that would provide them with a way to maintain their workflow in a simple yet intuitive manner. The keyboard is characterized by its sleek aesthetic that is paired with a touchscreen panel on the upper section that sits just above the QWERTY key section. This will allow users to keep an eye on various apps and functions, while also enabling them to monitor for incoming notifications to save screen space on the computer display.
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Weed-Detecting Herbicide Sprayers

Herbicide is traditionally used by farmers across entire crop areas to ensure that call weeds are addressed, but this system has been developed by Greeneye Technology as a solution for using far less product and maximizing effects. The system makes use of a camera that is mounted in a downward angle on an herbicide boom sprayer and will automatically dose weeds that are detected during operation. This is reported to save up to 78% of the herbicide that is traditionally used to treat the entire crop area.
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

2-in-1 Wireless Carplay Apps

Ottocast is a smart adapter, a first-of-its-kind, that allows drivers to access wireless Android Auto and CarPlay via their built-in car stereo in just 30 seconds. Using the 2-in-1 wireless adapter, you can automatically integrate your phone to access content on your car's stereo in the most intuitive, smart, and convenient way. It also reduces the number of cords and cables in your vehicle, providing a streamlined aesthetic.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
People

Shoppers Say This Air Purifier Is a 'Little Box of Magic' for Removing Dust and Allergens — and It's 38% Off

The surfaces around your home constantly collect dust, dander, pollen, and pet hair. Just as a powerful vacuum gets rid of these particles on your floors and upholstery, an air purifier removes them from the air. Whether you have allergies, asthma, or a sensitive sense of smell, the simple addition of an air purifier can make your home much more comfortable.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy