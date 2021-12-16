ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say This Free People Shacket Is ‘Perfect’

By Hannah Kahn
 14 hours ago
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and not just because of the holidays! Hibernation season means we get to be cozy 24/7. Bring on the blankets, slippers and sweatpants! Once temperatures drop, we’re all about comfort and warmth. We just want to bundle up under soft layers while baking cookies and binging Christmas movies. Bonus points if our off-duty outfits are stylish enough to rock outside the house.

Great news for all the loungewear lovers out there: We just found a comfy-chic closet staple from Free People, the ultimate destination for elevated essentials. This Scout Jacket is an absolute must-have — Scout’s honor. While this long-sleeve layering piece will thrive in the winter, it’s an everyday essential all year round. And the versatile shacket achieves the lived-in look while still serving major fashion-forward vibes. Shop on to learn more about our new favorite find!

Free People

The FP One Scout Jacket is an effortlessly cool statement piece. Featuring a slouchy silhouette, dropped dolman sleeves and button-front closure, this oversized shacket is truly one-of-a-kind. And thanks to the waffle knit fabric and relaxed fit, you’ll never want to take it off! This shacket comes in 11 different colors — we’re smitten with the Army Green, and the Light Charcoal and Sand shades are unique neutrals. Free People is all about the details, and they delivered with this jacket once again.

Frankly, we’re not sure if we’ve ever seen such positive reviews for a single article of clothing! One satisfied shopper declared, “This is one of my favorite shirt purchases from FP! It is so soft! I want to live in this shirt/jacket!” Another customer called the Scout Jacket “the perfect shacket.” According to this review, “I get so many compliments on this piece of clothing! It is soft, comfy, stylish, and all-around A grade.” This shacket definitely earns an A in our books too.

“OBSESSED,” one review read. “This has quickly become my most favorite piece. It’s perfectly oversized and makes you feel like you’re wearing a hug.” Couldn’t have said it better ourselves! “Absolutely love everything about this piece. It is so versatile and can be worn in so many ways. Comfortable, stylish and flattering,” stated one shopper. “I am in love with this sweater!!!” gushed another customer. “I wish I was joking when I say I am ordering every color. RIP my wallet.”

There are endless ways to style this Free People shacket, since it’s essentially a shirt, jacket and sweater all in one. We plan on pairing it over a simple tee or tank and a pair of distressed denim for an easy daytime look. But you can also team this shacket with sweats while lounging around at home. It’s the type of layering piece you can grab on the go to put together any ensemble.

See it! Get the FP One Scout Jacket for just $128 at Free People!

Not your style? Explore more jackets here and shop all other women’s clothing from Free People here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

