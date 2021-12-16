ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Examining potential trade destinations for Dennis Schröder

By Ethan Fuller, 17h
basketballnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Shams Charania reported that the Boston Celtics are expected to listen to trade discussions surrounding Dennis Schröder. It makes sense. Schröder is entering the prime of his career and producing with the Celtics to the tune of 17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. He also...

www.basketballnews.com

NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Nuggets Trade Involves Dennis Schroder To Denver

Currently 14-14, the Boston Celtics have not looked like a great team in the NBA this season, but they also have not been playing at full strength. All-Star Jaylen Brown has only played in half of the Celtics’ total games this season, putting all the weight of this franchise on Jayson Tatum’s back.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Sabonis, Kemba, Celtics, Pelicans, Magic

On an episode of The Ringer’s podcast The Mismatch last week, Kevin O’Connor mentioned that Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis wants out of Indiana. The comment was made in passing and wasn’t expanded upon by O’Connor in any subsequent article or tweet, so it wasn’t clear whether it was something he was reporting or something he’d heard but hadn’t fully confirmed.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Add Al Horford, Grant Williams To Health And Safety Protocols

BOSTON (CBS) — COVID-19 has hit the NBA hard over the last week, and the Boston Celtics are now joining the mix. Boston has placed Al Horford and Grant Williams in health and safety protocols, ruling both out for Friday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. The two forwards now join Jabari Parker, who was placed in protocol on Thursday. The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, with Horford spending much of the night defending Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks star landed in protocol on Wednesday. Horford was sidelined to start the season after testing positive for COVID-19, and has said that he is vaccinated. Williams Tweeted shortly after Friday’s news broke that he is feeling good and will be back in no time. Feeling Good. To all that have reached out thanks for your love and support. Be back in no time !! — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) December 17, 2021 Losing Horford and Williams will leave the Celtics pretty shorthanded in the back court against the Warriors on Friday night. Boston has three games over the next four nights, with home games against the Knicks and 76ers on Saturday and Monday night, respectively.
NBA
Yardbarker

Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

The sharpshooting wing has been in the rumor mill for years. However, in hopes of ending the NBA's longest playoff drought (15 years), the Kings haven't found a deal enticing enough for them to prioritize their long-term growth over making a push for the playoffs. After falling short of that goal again last season, the franchise was on the verge of sending Hield to the Los Angeles Lakers before the latter opted to acquire Russell Westbrook instead.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Dennis Schröder out for Friday’s game with non-COVID illness; 5th Celtic enters health and safety protocols

BOSTON — The Celtics will be without three rotation players when they face the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and the team’s COVID-19 issues were further exacerbated. Dennis Schröder was a late add to the injury report as he will be out because of a non-COVID illness. Two-way player Sam Hauser is the latest player in health and safety protocols, which the league uses for coronavirus-related issues.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Guard Dennis Schröder Out Vs. Warriors With Non-COVID Illness

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics won’t look exactly the same against the Golden State Warriors. Boston currently is dealing with its fair share of COVID-19 issues with five players being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Celtics will miss Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez and Sam Hauser against the Warriors as they deal with the virus.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Sixers Eyeing These NBA Stars In Ben Simmons Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have not wavered when it comes to trade negotiations involving NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons requested a trade months ago, but the organization has not changed their asking price for him, as they are holding firm on what they want. Daryl Morey is holding out for an...
NBA

Comments / 0

