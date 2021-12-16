ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

'RHOM' Star Marysol Patton Admits She Had To 'Try Out' For Peacock's 'Fun' Series Revival

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 16 hours ago

Marysol Patton reveals why she didn’t think ‘RHOM’ would ever come back, her thoughts going into the new season, and what fans should be most excited about.

The Real Housewives of Miami‘s highly-anticipated fourth season premieres on Peacock on Dec. 16, and to celebrate, HollywoodLife sat down with OG star Marysol Patton for an EXCLUSIVE interview. During our chat, she revealed why viewers will be “wowed” by the new drama the ladies are facing, and how how “grateful” she feels after the three-season Bravo series was given a second chance.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: What’s it feel like doing this all over again? I can imagine it feels pretty surreal.

MARYSOL PATTON: You know what? It was so funny. I was just sitting here with my girls in the makeup chair and thought, ‘Gosh, it’s such a precious moment that very few get the opportunity to have.’ I guess I should feel very blessed and grateful.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: Did you ever think the show would come back? And what was your first thought when you were asked to return?

MARYSOL PATTON: I never thought it was going to come back. After like three years, Lisa [Hochstein] and Alexia [Echevarria] would say, ‘Oh, it’s going to come back.’ I said, ‘You guys crazy. It’s been 3 years. They kept saying that — I’m like, ‘You guys, it’s been six years, seven years’ and then, you know, we took the call and I said, ‘Oh, okay’. But then I heard that we all had to try out again. I thought, ‘Oh geez, we have to try out again. Really?’ I was like, ‘Okay. I guess I’m just going to go through the motions.’ But you know, they were very careful and reached out to a lot of people and did their homework.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4ucl_0dOYnqjd00
Marysol Patton on ‘RHOM’ (Peacock)

HOLLYWOODLIFE: Like you said, it’s been quite a while since Season 3 ended. How has the dynamic amongst the women changed since then?

MARYSOL PATTON: I think between Alexia and Lisa, it’s the same for me. I haven’t seen Larsa [Pippen] since the reunion in season one. We didn’t end on good terms and I didn’t know how it was going to be, or how she would be, or how she and I would be together. But God, you know, they’re both different people, older and a little wiser, and it plays out interestingly and they’re all nice. I think there’s a good chemistry – even with the new girls. I think each one of us was drawn to a different one of the new girls, you know.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: Who were you most worried about coming into the show with? Would you say it was Larsa?

MARYSOL PATTON: I guess it [was the new ladies] because I didn’t know any of them. You know, the three new girls. I didn’t know. But nothing scares me anymore.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: The trailer looks pretty wild and you know, Larsa has obviously gone through a lot over the last few years. She became a good friend of the Kardashian family and there’s a big diss in the trailer about that. Will we hear more talk about the Kardashians in this new season?

MARYSOL PATTON: Well, I don’t know because I didn’t film all of her scenes with her. I only filmed group scenes with her. I don’t know what she says. I can’t really answer that.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: Were you hoping for a full-time role or are you okay with the ‘friend’ role?

MARYSOL PATTON: I was told from the beginning that I was going to be a friend. So that’s what I was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lT7pd_0dOYnqjd00
Marysol Patton on ‘RHOM’ (Peacock)

HOLLYWOODLIFE: I saw tears in the trailer. We see big arguments and, you know, shocking moments. What can you tease about some of those moments? What should fans be prepared for?

MARSYOL PATTON: Oh my God, Alexis’ life is like a movie. Every time she calls me or texts, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, no way! Oh my God. No way’, and it’s all, it’s real life. It’s just like the things that happen to her happen to nobody and people are just going to be very wowed by the things that happen to her on a daily basis. It’s incredible.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: How would you describe this new season?

MARYSOL PATTON: For me, it was very fun. It was like old times — stuff that you’re just like, wow.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: What are you most excited for fans to see?

MARYSOL PATTON: I’m excited for them to have fun with me. I’m fun and I want the viewers to see that side of me. We have a lot of heavy things and I bring them in the sun. I think – I hope.

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami drop on Peacock every Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Cozies Up To Handsome Son Gaston, 39, In Rare Family Photo

Jaclyn Smith, one of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ looked so youthful while posing beside her son Gaston Richmond in a new photo. Jaclyn Smith truly doesn’t age! The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star looked so young and beautiful in her latest Instagram photo, which she uploaded on Wednesday, December 15. The snapshot featured Jaclyn and her son Gaston Richmond, 39, sweetly posing together inside a house in Beverly Hills, California. Jaclyn wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on Jaclyn’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Stephen Colbert Reunites ‘LOTR’ Cast For Hilarious Rap In Honor Of Film’s 20th Anniversary — Watch

‘The Late Show’ host celebrated the 20th anniversary of his favorite trilogy with a star-studded rap song with cast members and famous fans of ‘Lord of the Rings.’. It’s hard to believe that it’s been two decades since J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic series The Lord of the Rings first hit the big screen. Stephen Colbert, 57, is a noted fan of Peter Jackson’s movie adaptation of the fantasy novels, and he penned a song to celebrate the fact that Sunday December 19 will mark 20 years since the movies hit theaters! The comedian tapped plenty of stars from the films to help him celebrate during The Late Show on Wednesday December 15.
HIP HOP
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Drinks Wine & Rocks Cozy Loungewear To Decorate Christmas Tree — Photos

Hailie Jade looks cozy-chic in a matching loungewear set in a new Christmas-themed Instagram post, drinking red wine and enjoying the holiday!. Hailie Jade is ready for the holidays in some sexy, cozy loungewear! Eminem‘s daughter, 25, rocked a taupe-colored lounge look on Dec. 15 in a cute photo posted to her Instagram, sitting in front of the fire place and enjoying some red wine for the holidays. “[I]s it just me or has time been flying by & life has been so busy lately!?” she wrote in the caption. “[I]’m so late this year, but i finally had some time to unwin(e)d & decorate the tree this weekend,” she finished the post, writing a little play on words — it’s safe to say she’s definitely her father’s daughter!
CELEBRITIES
