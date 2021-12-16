Aurora Industrial Acquires 2.9 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Cleveland

LOS ANGELES – BH Properties has acquired a vacant 86,640-square-foot warehouse building in the Rio Grande Valley city of Harlingen, TX from Valley Baptist Hospital. The transaction increases the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm’s holdings in the South Texas/Mexico border region to approximately 750,000 square feet of commercial and industrial space.
WESTMONT, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Oakmont Point in the western Chicago suburb of Westmont for $21.7 million. The Class A office building spans 92,553 square feet and rises three stories. Completed in 2019, Oakmont Point is 91 percent leased to two tenants, JLL and Ryan Cos. US Inc. Sam DiFrancesca, Patrick Shields, Jaime Fink, Jeffrey Bramson and Bruce Miller of JLL represented the seller, Ryan Cos. Sidra Capital, which previously owned the property in a joint venture partnership with Ryan Cos., was the buyer. Lucas Borges, Claudio Sgobba and Christopher Carroll of JLL arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through a multinational investment bank.
HUNTLEY, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate has acquired 264 acres in Huntley, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. The developer is building two industrial facilities totaling 1.8 million square feet. Phase I is a 629,186-square-foot building for an unnamed user at 11500 Freeman Road. The project will feature 132 loading docks and parking for 1,046 cars and 720 trailers. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2022.
BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Annapolis, Md.-based Realterm Logistics has purchased a warehouse and distribution building, located at 400 W. 160th Ave. in Broomfield. Colorado-based McWhinney sold the asset for $94.8 million. Built in fourth-quarter 2021, Amazon occupies the 200,864-square-foot facility. The property features 36-foot clear heights, heating throughout, ESFR sprinklers,...
CHARLOTTE, NC — Solve Industrial Motion Group, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has acquired Bearings Limited, a manufacturer of bearings and power transmission components under the Tritan brand. Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Bearings Limited has an extensive offering of more than 25,000 Tritan products and services customers...
CanTex Capital, a Dallas-based commercial real estate investment company focused on infill industrial assets, has acquired the 880,000-square-foot Sylvania Industrial Park at 3201 N. Sylvania Avenue in Fort Worth. The campus is the largest crane-served and rail-served facility in North Texas. NAI Robert Lynn‘s Managing Principal and Fort Worth President Todd Hubbard represented the buyer in the transaction.
TEMPLE, GA. — Atlanta-based Ackerman & Co. has acquired a 102,856-square-foot distribution and manufacturing facility located at 134 Janus International Blvd. in Temple, about 40 miles west of downtown Atlanta. The sales price was $6.8 million. Daniel Levison of CRE Holdings represented Ackerman & Co. in the acquisition, and Neal Shiver of King Industrial Realty/CORFAC International represented the undisclosed seller.
Hustisford, Wis. – Berlon Industries, of Hustisford, Wis., has agreed to acquire Lowe Manufacturing, a Viola, Wis.-based supplier of auger, trenching and grapple attachments that complement Berlon’s line of buckets and attachments for skid steers and other machines. The deal is expected to close the first week of January 2022.
ATLANTA — Hapag-Lloyd, a liner shipping company, has signed a lease for 127,000 square feet at Three Ravinia office building in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. Locally-based Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (PAC) is the landlord. Hamburg, Germany-based Hapag-Lloyd will occupy approximately five floors at Three Ravinia. The lease is...
CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ: CSWI) has acquired Washington-based Shoemaker Manufacturing for $41.3 million. The purchase price is ~8.5 times Shoemaker's expected FY21 adjusted EBITDA. The terms of the acquisition provide for additional contingent consideration of up to $2.0 million based on Shoemaker achieving certain financial performance milestones in Q1 of...
LENEXA, KAN. — Block Real Estate Services LLC has broken ground on a roughly 200,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for MS International Inc. (MSI), a supplier of flooring, countertops, tile and hardscaping products, in Lenexa. The property will be located within Lenexa Logistics Centre, a Class A industrial park. The facility...
BLUE ASH, OHIO — Lee & Associates | Cincinnati has signed a 13,904-square-foot office lease to occupy the entire second floor of 10260 Alliance Road in Blue Ash, a southern suburb of Cincinnati. Ohio National owns the property. Todd Pease and Michelle Klingenberg of JLL represented ownership in the lease transaction. Bill Schneller and Dan McDonald of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, which is relocating from 10123 Alliance Road and is expected to take occupancy of the new space in January.
An investor duo including a private Chicago-based concern bought an eight-property industrial portfolio spanning six states in the Midwest and Southwest. Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group and New York-based Arch Street Capital Advisors purchased the assets, which span some 1.6 million square feet, from an unidentified automotive parts supplier that uses them as foundries. The buildings will be leased back for 25 years.
Intersection Realty Group (IRG), a private commercial real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and management of industrial properties and market-rate multifamily apartment communities, today announced that with the acquisition of the Montclare Apartment Portfolio, within the last month it has acquired a portfolio of assets valued at approximately $100 million. With properties located in New York, Illinois and Indiana, this latest acquisition increases the size of the company’s portfolio to more than 1 million square feet, cementing IRG as a growing leader in private commercial real estate investment.
BOSTON — A partnership between global investment firm KKR and Boston-based Synergy Investments has acquired Two Drydock, a 235,000-square-foot office building located in the state capital’s Seaport District, for $234.5 million. The 13-story building features 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space that was recently leased to Lord Hobo Brewing Co. and Render Coffee, as well as 150 above-ground parking spaces and a 10,000-square-foot outdoor plaza. Newmark represented the seller, international developer Skanska, which originally broke ground on the property in June 2018, in the transaction.
ATLANTA — For the past few months, the apartment sector has been in an upswing from an owner and operator perspective. Rents are rising and occupancy rates are high. However, some fear that these positives in the real estate market are going to be short-lived and eventually come to an end. Kevin Owens, division president of RPM Living, said that when the hottest geographic markets start to slow down, then other markets are going to follow suit.
Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) completed the acquisition of Earthly Labs, Inc. The purchase price was $62 million for the 85% stake in Earthly Labs that Chart did not already own. The company paid the purchase price ~62% in cash and 38% in stock valued by using a 5-day volume-weighted...
PHOENIX — An entity formed by Canada-based Allard Developments has purchased Arcadia Fiesta, a shopping center located at the southwest corner of 32nd Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix. An entity formed by a joint venture between Arizona-based DeRito Partners and Van Tuyl Cos. sold the asset for $41.6 million.
MIAMI — Royal Palm Cos. (RPC) has received a $340 million construction loan from New York City-based Silverstein Capital Partners for the development of Legacy Hotel & Residences, a mixed-use hospitality property in downtown Miami. The hotel development is part of Miami Worldcenter, a $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development underway by Miami Worldcenter Associates.
SolAero Technologies Corp., an Albuquerque-based company that manufactures solar cells and panels for spacecraft, will be acquired by an out-of-state company for $80 million. Rocket Lab USA Inc., a space technology company based in Long Beach, California, announced the planned acquisition of SolAero Holdings Inc. on Monday. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
