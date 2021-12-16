ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert Reunites ‘LOTR’ Cast For Hilarious Rap In Honor Of Film’s 20th Anniversary — Watch

By James Crowley
 16 hours ago

‘The Late Show’ host celebrated the 20th anniversary of his favorite trilogy with a star-studded rap song with cast members and famous fans of ‘Lord of the Rings.’

It’s hard to believe that it’s been two decades since J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic series The Lord of the Rings first hit the big screen. Stephen Colbert, 57, is a noted fan of Peter Jackson’s movie adaptation of the fantasy novels, and he penned a song to celebrate the fact that Sunday December 19 will mark 20 years since the movies hit theaters! The comedian tapped plenty of stars from the films to help him celebrate during The Late Show on Wednesday December 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2to8TQ_0dOYncch00
Eljiah made a surprise appearance to rap about his character Frodo Baggins. (CBS)

Before the rap, Stephen announced that the show would be taking a holiday break next week and lamented that he couldn’t celebrate the movie’s anniversary on its actual anniversary. “I won’t be on the air next week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which also happens to be the 20th anniversary of me not shutting up about The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” he said. The Late Show host raved about LOTR, calling it his “favorite film series of all time,” and wondered why it wasn’t getting a similar treatment to another classic fantasy series: Harry Potter, which will see the cast reunite for its own anniversary special on HBOMax on New Year’s Day. “Harry Potter’s fine, but it’s no Lord of the Rings,” Stephen quipped.

After a bit more raving about the movie, Stephen shared that he’d written a song about the “#1 trilly,” before launching into the song with bandleader Jon Batiste. The two rattled off other classic trilogies that they said couldn’t top LOTR including The Godfather, Free Willy, and Star Wars. While dropping plenty of great references straight outta Mordor, the video also boasted cameos from plenty of the film’s stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, and even Orlando Bloom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oucoO_0dOYncch00
Orlando Bloom starred as Legolas in the classic series. (CBS)

Other than the cast, the video also featured guest verses from rap superstars Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels. Anna Kendrick also made an appearance, when the cast took comedic jabs at two film series that she starred in: Pitch Perfect and Twilight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ETY8_0dOYncch00
Sean Astin was one of many stars that celebrated the series in the new rap. (CBS)

The video looked like it could’ve been a music video for just about any rapper, but it also featured Stephen, Jon, and the cast members going through a video store, bringing on tons of nostalgia for anyone who might’ve rented the movie from their local Blockbuster when it came out. Along with references that any fan will love, the rap was a fitting tribute to the fantasy classic’s anniversary, and now fans have their own songs to sing out for the 20th anniversary of the movie: “Lord of the Rings is the number one trilly/Ask anybody and they know the dilly.”

Comments / 0

SFGate

Carrie Byalick Named President of Stephen Colbert’s Spartina Productions

Carrie Byalick, a longtime Hollywood publicist who has become one of comedian Stephen Colbert’s top advisers, has been named president of his production company, Spartina Productions, as it prepares to increase its number of active projects. Byalick will supervise all aspects of Spartina, which in October set a three-year...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, James Corden Unite for Google Commercial Triple Play (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and James Corden all have extra work this evening. The three late-night hosts will on Wednesday night make nods to Google and a new commercial from the company that highlights how consumers searched for ways to heal and come back during a difficult year, part of a rare triple play that weaves an advertiser’s message across three different late-night programs in the same time span. The project has been in the works for almost three months, says Joe Mina, senior vice president for news, late-night and daytime sales at ViacomCBS, which broadcasts “The Late Show” and “The Late...
TV & VIDEOS
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Killer Mike, Method Man, Elijah Wood & more rap about ‘Lord of the Rings’ w/ Stephen Colbert

Peter Jackson's blockbuster Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring turns 20 on December 19. How has it been 20 years? Stephen Colbert, late night's #1 LOTR fan, celebrated on The Late Show on Wednesday night the only way he knew how -- in rap form. The song, "#1 Trilly," reunited a lot of the film's cast, including hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan, along with elves Hugo Weaving and Orlando Bloom, and Smeagol/Gollum himself, Andy Serkis (on flute!). Helping prove the Rings' dominance over all other trilogies, and to bring some actual rap cred, are Killer Mike and Method Man, the latter who raps "Effects? Impeccable. Costumes? Unassailable. I'm only on this track 'cause Ian McKellen was unavailable!"
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington Emotionally Remembers Late Mother on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’

While making an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Denzel Washington admitted that he didn’t cry during his late mother’s funeral but quipped to Colbert that perhaps he “saved it up” for the late-night host. During Wednesday’s broadcast of the late-night show, Washington reflected on losing his mother Lennis Washington this year at the age of 97. “She didn’t get cheated. Nor did my brother or sister,” the actor said after Colbert remarked that it’s a “great blessing to have your mother so long.” When quoting Washington as once saying “a mother is a son’s first love,” Colbert inquired as to...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Lord of the Rings' cast reunites for rap on 'The Late Show'

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Lord of the Rings cast reunited for a special sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving and Viggo Mortensen joined Colbert, Jon Baptiste, Killer Mike and Method Man for a rap celebrating the Lord of the Rings trilogy's 20th anniversary.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast Team Up With Killer Mike and Method Man for 20th Anniversary Rap on ‘Late Show’

Stephen Colbert was never going to let the 20th anniversary of the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring pass without dropping something special and so it came to pass on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show. Colbert, perhaps the most famous “Ringer” on television, began the segment with a sort of Gandalf’s lament that he won’t be on the air when the exact anniversary occurs next week and then waxed lyrical about how LOTR was the greatest film trilogy ever released. The host then drafted in Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste for “one celebration to rule them all,” his own special hip-hop tribute, a track titled “#1 Trilly,” which started off a bit cringey, then worked its way into something surreal as LOTR stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis and Hugo Weaving all provided guest vocals alongside pro rappers Killer Mike and Method Man. Extra marks go to Weaving, not only for his smooth flow, but also for dropping his bars in the elvish language. Anna Kendrick also made an appearance, because, why not.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 KISS FM

Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lord of the Rings’ at 20: Why Peter Jackson’s Trilogy Was One of Hollywood’s Riskiest Projects Ever

After success with several small-scale films, Peter Jackson in 1992 told Variety he was looking for a project “that will really push me.” He found something that surpassed everyone’s expectations. This month marks the 20th anniversary of Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” which kicked off the 2001-2003 film trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. In 2000, Jackson told Variety “LOTR” was “the Holy Grail of filmmaking, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” In retrospect, handing this massive project to Jackson seems like a no-brainer: great material for a great filmmaker. But in fact, there were so many unknown...
MOVIES
Variety

Will Forte’s ‘MacGruber’ Revival Will Dazzle Viewers in on the Joke: TV Review

Much like the character at its center, “MacGruber” has a surprising ability to withstand bombs. In the late-aughts series of sketches on “Saturday Night Live,” Will Forte’s character, a riff on MacGyver, would inevitably get caught up in his own neuroses while attempting to dismantle an explosive, resulting in detonation before he came back, unscathed, for the next installment. After a 2010 film based on the character flatlined at the box office, MacGruber has been resurrected for a new Peacock series: The boundlessness of the streaming universe, and the need to make use of familiar IP, mean that MacGruber, undaunted, rides...
TV & VIDEOS
