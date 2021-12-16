ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rock Lets Daughter Jasmine Draw All Over His Face With Marker For Her 6th Birthday

By Jason Brow
 16 hours ago
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

In celebration of Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter’s birthday, the ‘Red Notice’ star penned a touching message to his ‘creative’ girl – and shared a video of her turning his face into a work of art.

“Happy Birthday Jazzy!!!” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote to his and Lauren Hashian’s daughter, Jasmine, on Thursday (Dec. 16). Dwayne, 49, celebrated his daughter’s special day with a heartfelt Instagram post, one where he described his daughter as “Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly, loving and kind. And a WICKED sense of humor. Wonder where she gets that from?” The Rock showed his “creative” daughter in action. In the second slide of his sweet tribute, Dwayne shared a video of Jasmine getting in touch with her inner artist – by drawing all over her father’s face. “Eyeballs? Why are eyeballs on my forehead?” asked the heavily-tattooed movie star. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea.”

While seeing The Rock get turned into a modernist expression of child angst – or, whatever Jazzy was going for – was funny, The Rock’s message to his little girl was sincere. The action movie icon wrote that he was “proud” of his little girl and that he’s “got your back and as your father, I’ll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands.” He also gave love to his wife and Jazzy’s mom. “And finally, remember this: your mama [Lauren] ROCKS!! There’s no one better. And no greater woman in your life for you to look up to and learn from. Have the BEST BIRTHDAY, and I’m flying home tonight after work to tuck you in.”

The Rock is a proud father of three. In addition to Jasmine, he and Lauren, 37, share a daughter, Tiana, whom they welcomed in 2018. Dwayne is also the proud father of Simone Johnson, the daughter he and his first wife, Dany Carcia, welcomed in 2001.

The Rock and Jasmine in 2017 (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Recently, The Rock shared how Jasmine has embraced her father’s fame, even when he doesn’t want to. “What (Jasmine will) do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me — we’re at a park and kids are noticing or parents — she’ll come up and grab me, and she’ll go, ‘Dad, come on! They recognize you. Come, say hello. Come on, you’re The Rock!'” he said during a November visit to the Today show. “So she pulls me over to this family. And she’s, like, ‘Here. This is my dad.'”

