Brevard football coach Pritchett resigns to take head coaching job in Georgia

On Tuesday, Brevard High School announced that Craig Pritchett resigned as head football coach to take a head coaching position in Georgia.

Turns out that position is one Pritchett just couldn't turn down. It's at Ridgeland High School, which is his alma mater in Rossville, Georgia. In 2015 he took the job at Brevard after being at Ridgeland for 10 years as the defensive coordinator.

The Tusculum College Hall of Famer made an immediate impact when he took over for the Blue Devils. The team won the conference title in 2016 and 2019 and made the playoffs for four straight years from 2016-19. Brevard was also regional runner-up to eventual state champion Reidsville in 2018.

This past season, Brevard went 3-6, missing the playoffs for a second straight season. During his seven years, Pritchett had a record of 47-34.

"Seven years ago, Brevard High School gave me a chance that many others would not," Pritchett said in a statement. "The tradition, small-town feel and potential I saw in the players excited me and pulled me here to try to do something greater than most people thought possible."

Prior to his arrival, Brevard football was in a bit of a slump, with five straight losing seasons from 2010-2014. Two of those years, the Blue Devils went winless, which is unheard of in Brevard, a town rich in high school football tradition. The Blue Devils won the state title in 1982.

Prtichett immediately went to work when he was hired, focusing on getting his players in the weight room and getting them to attend as many camps as possible to get them ready for the season. His hard work paid off, and the team rose to prominence once again.

"There are so many players, coaches, and others that have poured into everything we tried to do, committed to bringing Brevard football back to prominence," Pritchett said. "I want to specifically thank the players, the administration, my coaching staff and their families, and the faculty and staff at Brevard High School. Brevard High School is a great place to be, and I am confident success will continue.

"My goal was always to build champions, not only on the field but in all aspects of life. I am proud to have been able to accomplish that through the countless young men that have played and continue to walk as champions wherever they are today."

Brevard Athletic Director Mick Galloway said Pritchett will be missed and that the school wishes him continued success as he returns to his alma mater.

"Craig Pritchett is a great football coach, but a better man. He has done an exceptional job rebuilding our football program, and bringing back a winning culture," Galloway said. "His vision, attention to detail and commitment to excellence both in the classroom and on the field have served our program and community well over the past seven years. We wish Coach, Susanne, Braylon, and Chesney nothing but the best."

Brevard will begin an immediate search for a head football coach and PE/weight training teacher. Interested applicants should contact Mick Galloway, Athletic Director, at (828) 884–4103, email him at dgallowa@tcsnc.org or go to www.tcsnc.org and apply online.