Lyons, Passmore, Tennison find new college football homes

By Brian McCallum, Florida Today
 14 hours ago

Jamari Lyons stuck with the University of Florida on Wednesday, signing with the Gators football program out of Viera High on the first day of the early signing period for high school seniors.

Lyons previously committed to the state school and didn't change despite a switch at UF head coach from Dan Mullen to Billy Napier.

Wednesday was mostly quiet around Brevard County, but there were some notable decisions.

Lyons (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) was No. 34 on the USA Today Florida Network Top 100 list of senior football recruits, and he recorded 103 tackles with three forced fumbles during the season on the Hawks defensive line.

Cocoa defensive lineman Timothy Passmore (6-3, 290), who will play with his team in Thursday's Class 4A state final in Ft. Lauderdale, signed with UConn. He has recorded 42 tackles, 10 behind the line, with three sacks thus far.

A Brevard graduate made news also. Rockledge High product Ladarius Tennison, announced he will transfer to Ole Miss from Auburn. The defensive back signed with the Tigers in 2019. He was the FLORIDA TODAY Defensive Player of the Year as a high school senior. He entered the transfer portal two weeks ago.

Seven Melbourne High athletes signed with schools in a recent ceremony at the school.

Softball players signing were Kylah Berry (James Madison), Ally Turner (Belmont) and Nevaeh Loveridge (Keiser). Baseball signees were Ryan Hopping (Salem), Trey Wheeler (South Carolina) and Caleb Miller (Polk State). Soccer's Audrey Buck signed with Central Florida.

Two Titusville athletes signed as well: Raelyn Prince with LSU soccer and basketball player Chase Jenkins with D'Youville College of Buffalo, N.Y.

Contact McCallum at bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow @321preps on Twitter and Instagram. Be sure to subscribe to FLORIDA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Lyons, Passmore, Tennison find new college football homes

