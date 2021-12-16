Thor Industries: Improving Valuation, But COVID-19 Makes Things Unclear

There is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic and all its associated restrictions, and rule changes has hit the hospitality industry hard. According to the Office for National Statistics, UK hospitality spending in July 2021 remained at less than 70% of pre-pandemic levels. Clubs and bars fared the worst as people shied away from larger gatherings and restrictions on club opening times were one of the last pandemic measures to be lifted by the UK Government. Conversely, campsites enjoyed better results than the rest of the sector, due to the rise in popularity of UK staycations.

