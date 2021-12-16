ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

European Central Bank to taper pandemic stimulus, but gently

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to avoid an abrupt end to its pandemic crisis support for the economy as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 stirs uncertainty about the recovery, despite inflation hitting record highs and the U.S. speeding up its stimulus exit....

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Reuters

Top central banks go their own ways into 2022

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Top central banks will on Thursday unveil policy moves to steer their economies through rising turbulence from the pandemic and high inflation, with some set to keep money cheap into 2022 even as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens. The Fed on Wednesday doubled the pace at...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesia central bank holds rates amid tapering uncertainty, Omicron

JAKARTA (Dec 16): Indonesia's central bank kept interest rates at record lows on Thursday to support the economy's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic amid uncertainty around the new Omicron variant and the Federal Reserve's plans for a quicker bond tapering. Bank Indonesia (BI) left the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at...
BUSINESS
Christine Lagarde
omahanews.net

European Central Bank leaves key rates unchanged at record low

London [UK], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Central Bank (ECB) decided on Thursday to keep the interest rate on the main refinancing operations unchanged at 0.00%. The ECN has maintained the zero base rate since March 2016. "The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Norway hikes interest rates, with more expected

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as widely expected, and said more hikes were likely next year although that would depend on the impact of a surge in coronavirus infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant. Norges Bank’s monetary policy...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron will be dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, says EU chief

Omicron will be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, the European Union chief said on Wednesday.However, a defiant European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the new variant.Ms Von der Leyen said: “Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”More than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and 62 million people have received a booster jab as well.New risk assessment from @ECDC_EU estimates that "based on modelling predictions, and depending on the growth advantage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

TEXT-Statement from the ECB following policy meeting

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Following is the statement from the European Central Bank following its policy meeting. The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Has the Fed Started Tapering?

The financial world spent much of 2021 arguing over when “the taper” would begin. In the U.S. it arrived, and there’s no end of questions about its impact. Tapering is shorthand for a gradual end to the massive bond-buying program the Federal Reserve unleashed in early 2020, when the pandemic crashed the economy. The Fed is hoping to find a balance between supporting a still-vulnerable economy while containing the inflationary pressures sparked by the pandemic’s ebb. Among its peers, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appeared furthest from tapering their own bond programs, while other central banks, particularly in Latin America, rushed to raise interest rates in an effort to cool price increases.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB dials back some stimulus as expected

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed inflation view and indicating that any exit from ultra-easy policy will be slow. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, already pushed up by a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank raises interest rates to 0.25% to help rein in rocketing inflation

The Bank of England has increased interest rates to 0.25% in a bid to rein in rampant inflation despite mounting fears over the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted eight to one to raise rates from the historic low of 0.1%.It comes after pressure has been building on the Bank to bring the soaring cost of living under control, with official figures this week showing the Consumer Prices Index jumped to 5.1% – the highest level for more than a decade.In the minutes of the decision, the Bank warned that inflation could...
BUSINESS
AFP

Lira plunges as Turkey cuts interest rate again

The Turkish lira on Thursday hit fresh lows after the central bank fired the latest salvo in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "economic war of independence" by cutting interest rates for the fourth successive month. The reduction of the main rate to 14 from 15 percent comes in the face of an annual inflation rate that has surged past 20 percent and is expected to climb even higher over the next few weeks. The lira was trading down more than five percent after the announcement. "The accompanying statement suggests that the easing cycle will be on pause early next year but, even so, the lira will remain under pressure and capital controls are likely," the Capital Economics consultancy said in a research note.
BUSINESS

