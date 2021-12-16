Petersburg wants to 'reduce' millions in past-due bills to zero. The 'how' is being decided

PETERSBURG - The city is searching for a way to get certain overdue payments like taxes and utilities "as close to zero as is feasible."

Past-due amounts owed to the city count into the millions of dollars. Although the possibility of writing off some of these late payments was mentioned, there is still a lot for the city to figure out when it comes to "how" they will be brought close to zero as possible.

The four objective being considered by Petersburg are as follows.

To reduce past-due personal property taxes to as close to zero as is feasible. To reduce past-due real estate taxes to as close to zero as is feasible. To reduce past-due utility bills to as close to zero as is feasible. To collect the deficiency owing the City after a sale is held to collect past-due real estate taxes.

The effort to have city staff was brought forward by Ward 4 Councilor Charlie Cuthbert. He said he was introducing this effort because of the city's poor track record at collecting certain payments over the past few years.

He explained that upon coming to council in 2016, the city had $14 million in outstanding real estate taxes, and that at the time, new accounts hadn't been sent to be collected in several years. That outstanding number is now $2 million, which he said is still a "big number."

The most recent numbers from city staff showed that late personal property taxes are around $8 million. Late payments owed for water utilities in October 2021 was also around the $8 million mark.

"Now these are big numbers. I think [this effort] is needed in order to help direct staff's attention to the importance of collecting revenues that are owed to us," Cuthbert said.

Increasing the collection of money owed to the city has been somewhat of a pet project for the councilor. In 2019, he continually urged city staff to increase water utility collections up to 92%, which was at times lower than 70%.

How exactly the city will reduce those tax and utility numbers to zero won't be known until the city manager comes back with a plan. He was directed to make a report at the first city council work session in January 2022.

Cuthbert acknowledged a possibility that many of these tax and utility dollars "may have to be written off," saying "if that be the case, then so be it, but we need to face that we need to make that decision." He also mentioned tactics like working with a collections company and garnering wages. The ultimate choice is up to the city manager.

The fourth objective under the city's list refers to a specific situation. If the city sells a home at a tax sale for $15,000, but the city is owned $30,000 in back taxes, he says Petersburg is not pursuing the extra $15,000 owed.

"This is money we are leaving on the table and its money we can use to serve our citizens, and we need to go after it," Cuthbert said.

The city manager and his staff has been tasked with delivering the plan with a timetable included.

