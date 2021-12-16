ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Exhibition unveils its biggest clutter breaking platform, D-Arc Build

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing modern aesthetics to life, launched in January 2020, Zion Exhibitions brings exhibitions to life by redefining the exhibition landscape, and creating dynamic opportunities to build and enhance businesses. In today's scenario, construction industry received the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the...

Robb Report

Hästens Unveils Its Biggest Custom Mattress Yet

It’s not often a mattress is one of the defining features of a home, but Hästens may have created the exception to the rule. The Swedish luxury bed purveyor, which has been crafting six-figure designs for more than a century, has just unveiled its largest custom bed to date in the organic architectural masterpiece that is Doolittle House. Located in Joshua Tree, this 1980s abode was penned by starchitect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for artist Bev Doolittle and her husband, Jay. The new owners wanted to add more sleeping space without disturbing “the poetic nature of the home,” as they felt a responsibility...
INTERIOR DESIGN
albuquerqueexpress.com

Orion unveils two latest innovations for snacking: Strawberry-filled Choco Pie and the Biggest Choco Chip Cookie

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): In tune with the evolving preferences of the Indian consumers, Orion, one of the largest food companies of South Korea, has introduced two innovative products: Orion Strawberry Choco Pie, a Choco pie center-filled with the pulp of handpicked real strawberry, and the Ultimate Choco Chip, a large size cookie with real chocolate Choco chip.
FOOD & DRINKS
austinnews.net

Metro One Unveils Plans to Launch Mobile Commerce Platform, Shelfy.io, on WooCommerce by Signing Gili's Goodies, a Gourmet Gifting Company

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ('Metro One') today announced that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ('Shelfy.io' or 'Shelfy') has signed Gili's Goodies, an online seller of gourmet gifts ('Gili's'), as its first customer on the soon to be launched WooCommerce plug-in. WooCommerce is an open-source, completely customizable eCommerce platform which runs 29% of the top 1 million sites using e-commerce technology.1.
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Singapore’s Nestron unveils its biggest — and priciest — tiny home

Tiny homes are getting bigger. Nestron, a prefabricated home builder based in Singapore, unveiled Cube Two X, its newest, priciest and biggest model, Insider reported. It’s 377 square feet and starts at $98,000. Cubex Two X is about twice the price of its Cube Two predecessor, which measures at about...
ECONOMY
Adarsh Singh
thedallasnews.net

Design Thinking Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials | Planbox, IBM, Enigma

Latest update report on Design Thinking Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Design Thinking industry. With the classified Design Thinking market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Design Thinking has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Design Thinking market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Design Thinking market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Design Thinking market trends and historic achievements.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Podcast Hosting Software Market to See Major Growth by 2027 |Libsyn, Castos, Transistor

A new research study on Global Podcast Hosting Software Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Podcast Hosting Software products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Podcast Hosting Software market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are BuzzSprout, PodBean, Blubrry Podcasting, Libsyn, Castos, Transistor, Simplecast, Captivate, Spreaker, Smart Podcast Player, Podcast Websites, Audioboom.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Controlled Products, Matrix Turf, SIS Pitches

Latest released the research study on Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Playground Artificial Grass Turf. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DowDuPont (United States),Tarkett (France),Controlled Products (United States),Shaw Industries Group (United States),Victoria PLC (United Kingdom),Act Global (United States),SportGroup (Germany),TigerTurf (New Zealand),SIS Pitches (United Kingdom),Matrix Turf (United States).
INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Airline worker falls asleep in cargo hold before take-off and is only discovered when plane arrives in UAE

A baggage loader from the Mumbai airport fell asleep in the cargo hold of an Indigo Airlines Abu Dhabi-bound flight and was discovered only after the aircraft landed on Sunday.The incident took place on Airbus A320 aircraft that operated as flight 6E 1835 and took off after 2.30am IST on Sunday, safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.The worker, after loading bags into the aircraft, allegedly fell asleep behind the baggage section. “Post loading of baggage in aircraft, one of the loader engaged on the aircraft relaxed in baggage compartment 1 and fell asleep behind the baggage. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
chainstoreage.com

Timberland digitally tests concepts with customers

Timberland is leveraging an augmented reality (AR) platform to give customers digital sneak previews of physical and experiential ideas, concepts and prototypes. The outdoor gear and apparel brand utilizes the Vurvey AR solution to enable its customers to digitally interact with concepts in 3D and visualize them in their physical environment. The Vurvey AR platform combines 3D visualization with video survey tools that Timberland uses to provide customers with a digital view of concepts that represent how they will appear in final execution, while collecting feedback.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

Qualcomm Unveils Cutting-Edge Gaming Platform

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Qualcomm (QCOM) has unveiled a new purpose-built platform for gamers. Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming is the new platform designed to run Android games. Additionally, it is well-equipped to play content from cloud gaming libraries and to stream games. Despite the new release, QCOM shares fell 2.36% to close at $175.63 on December 1.
CELL PHONES

