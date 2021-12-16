Channi first chief minister in world history who meets people even in the bathroom: Kejriwal
atlantanews.net
18 hours ago
Lambi (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is the first chief minister in world history who meets people even in the bathroom. Addressing a rally at...
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): French Defence Minister Florence Parly is set to pay an official visit to India on Friday to strengthen Indo-French strategic and defence ties. "French Defence Minister Florence Parly will be on an official visit to India on Dec 17 to strengthen Indo-French strategic and...
The Indian government’s case against Rona Wilson, a jailed Indian activist and critic of Narendra Modi’s administration, is expected to face new scrutiny following allegations that his mobile phone was hacked using Israeli-made spyware just months before his controversial arrest. A forensic analysis of Wilson’s phone by Amnesty...
Indian farmers have been returning to their homes from the capital Delhi's borders after calling off a mass protest that lasted for more than a year. Their standoff with the federal government ended last month when it repealed three controversial laws that sought to give private players a greater role in the farm sector.
Khurram Parvez was a teenager when his grandfather, a civilian, was gunned down by the Indian army. Growing up in Kashmir in the 1990s, he became wearily familiar with such violence but it was an incident he would never forget. Over the next three decades, Parvez defended human rights and...
China heavily criticized the United States this week and called for an investigation into war crimes after the Pentagon said no officials would be disciplined over the mistaken drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians in August.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany is running out of COVID-19 vaccines—even before Omicron can begin to wreak havoc. Angela Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, reaffirmed on Wednesday his goal as the...
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A group of Afghan artists evacuated after the Taliban seized power in their homeland painted a mural in Albania's capital Thursday to thank their host country, and urged the world not to forget their brethren back home. The mural was painted by members of Artlords,...
Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker.
The United States has ramped up pressure on China, with President Joe Biden's administration a day earlier targeting producers of painkillers that contributed to America's addiction crisis.
The US Senate unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.
"We know it's happening at an alarming, horrific rate with the genocide that we now witness being carried out," said Senator Marco Rubio, a driver behind the act, which has already passed the House of Representatives, and which the White House says Biden will sign.
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to host the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi from December 18-20 to discuss further strengthening of relations between the members, with particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation. This meeting...
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): An Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) will now be rolled out across the country, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday, adding that it is also under the process of establishing the National Road Safety Board. IRAD has already been rolled...
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held an insightful conversation on many critical global issues. "Thank you Minister [?]@nsitharaman for your warm hospitality and insightful conversation on many critical global issues. Wonderful...
Today, Dec. 16, we commemorate the end of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 — a war that ultimately transformed what was originally known as East Pakistan into the independent nation of Bangladesh. Pakistan, ruled at the time by its dictatorial president Gen. Yahya Khan, reacted to a growing movement for autonomy in Bengali-dominated East Pakistan by sending in the troops. That prompted intervention by India, which ultimately helped the increasingly rebellious Bengalis to break away from rule by Islamabad.
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled on the demise of spiritual leader Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty and said that he will always be remembered for his selfless service to society. "Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty of the Satsang Ashram, Deoghar, will always be remembered...
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Tajikistan foreign minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin is set to pay an official visit to India from December 18-20. Speaking at a press briefing here, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that this visit will sustain the momentum of high-level exchanges and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
By Shailesh YadavNew Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Aadhaar has thrown Ghost beneficiaries out of the system. This has led to savings of Rs.2.25 lakh crore to the exchequer, Saurabh Garg, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said in an interview with ANI. Garg said 300...
Islamabad [Pakistan], December 16 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the international community to engage with the Taliban whose foreign assets have been frozen. The Ashraf Ghani-led government in Afghanistan was overthrown in mid-August this year, and since then, the country is facing a severe financial crunch, with their foreign assets frozen, according to Geo TV.
New India [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Small Farmers Agri-business Consortium (SFAC) has informed that more than 50 per cent Farmers' Producer Organisation (FPOs) promoted by SFAC under various government programs are potentially viable and efficient while some others are in nascent stages of development. It is expected that given the right eco-system support, specially infusion of capital in agri-infrastructure through credit mobilisation from banks and NBFCs, they could be a real game-changer and contribute to increasing the income of member farmers substantially.
Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
Comments / 0