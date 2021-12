Toro's margins were impacted by inflation in 4Q but not as much as expected. When I last reviewed The Toro Company (TTC) in September 2021, I noted that inflation in raw material, manufacturing, and freight costs was expected to impact margins in fiscal 4Q. The company guidance at the time implied a gross margin of 29.3% compared to the 34%-38% range the company had delivered over the past 10 years. The stock has trended downward since then and is now about 10% below where it traded when that article was published and over 16% below all-time highs set in the spring of 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO