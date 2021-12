New India [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Small Farmers Agri-business Consortium (SFAC) has informed that more than 50 per cent Farmers' Producer Organisation (FPOs) promoted by SFAC under various government programs are potentially viable and efficient while some others are in nascent stages of development. It is expected that given the right eco-system support, specially infusion of capital in agri-infrastructure through credit mobilisation from banks and NBFCs, they could be a real game-changer and contribute to increasing the income of member farmers substantially.

