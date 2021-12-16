ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ThinkQuotient disrupting fresher hiring in the IT Industry

atlantanews.net
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/SRV): ThinkQuotient to supply industry level trained IT freshers at zero hiring costs to companies, eliminating the need for untrained freshers. Hailing from one of the major industrial hubs of the country, ThinkQuotient has recently announced a path-breaking initiative of providing training and placement...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

CData bags $140M from a single investor to expand its cloud data connectivity scope

CData Software Inc., a seven-year-old firm that specializes in connecting data from multiple sources, today announced a new $140 million funding round. The Series B round brings its total funding to $160 million, all from a single investor, Updata Management LLC. Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based CData addresses a problem that...
BUSINESS
MIT Technology Review

Touchless supply chains for smarter, responsive, and faster manufacturing

Enabling a touchless supply chain involves more than incremental automation. Organizations need to re-examine the supply chain, across internal processes and external touch points, and find ways to deliver speed and accuracy. This paper discusses the strategies to drive touchless supply chains.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Upcoming Trends in Digital Transformation in Tax Technology Market that has potential to disrupt the industry

A new research study on Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation in Tax Technology Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Digital Transformation in Tax Technology products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Digital Transformation in Tax Technology market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are APEX Analytix, Avalara, Ryan, The Sage Group, Sovos Compliance, Taxjar, Thomson Reuters, Vertex, Wolters Kluwer (CCH Incorporated), KPMG Global & Xero.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshers#Thinkquotient#Ani#Devops#Java#Qa Automation
Infoworld

The future of the operational data warehouse

In the last five years, we’ve seen the cloud data warehouse, exemplified by Snowflake and BigQuery, become the dominant tool for large and small businesses that need to combine and analyze data. The initial use cases are usually classic decision support. What is my revenue? How many customers do I have? How are these metrics changing and why?
TECHNOLOGY
theloadstar.com

McKinsey study explores progress in supply chain transformation

Under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chains have become more resilient, a set of studies conducted by McKinsey & Co shows. However, the authors note that the change so far has not gone far enough and companies are facing challenges to move the needle further. Of particular concern...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Conversational Automation Firm Uniphore Joins Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner Program

Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, this week announced that it has joined Cisco SolutionsPlus, an industry-leading partner program that helps enterprise buyers design and implement complete end-to-end customer solutions. Through Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program, Cisco’s customers and channel partners can purchase Uniphore’s conversational automation products to enable more efficient, frictionless...
BUSINESS
power-technology.com

Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in power industry machine learning roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for machine learning hiring among power industry companies in the three months ending October. The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 28.6% of total machine learning jobs – up from 20.2% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by Europe,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Cheddar News

Cloud-Based IoT Firm Samsara CFO on Going Public

The California-based tech company specializing in enterprise cloud-based data analysis of connected internet of things (IoT) has gone public on the NYSE, and Samsara's CFO Dominic Phillips told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer that the timing was right for the public offering for the firm's next phase of growth. "We're going to continue to add to our go-to-market motion, we'll continue to build out our international presence, we'll continue to add more selling capacity specifically as we look to penetrate larger enterprise customers, and we'll look to continue to deploy money in R&D," he said.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Phone-as-a-Service Model Aims to Disrupt B2B Device Procurement

In fast-growing organizations, it’s essential that every employee has the tools they need to get their job done. In today’s digital age, that usually means equipping employees with smartphone, a tablet or a laptop — or even all three — preloaded with the requisite business applications.
SOFTWARE
foodlogistics.com

How the Supply Chain Crisis Drives Digital Transformation for Trucking Industry

It isn’t hard to pinpoint the biggest disruptor over the past 18 months. While all industries have endured the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), some industries bore the brunt of the downturn more than others. The logistics and transportation industry continues to feel the effects of supply chain issues, and businesses and consumers have taken note.
INDUSTRY
ciodive.com

The industry-disrupting power of event-driven architecture (EDA)

In today's world, the speed of business is lightning fast. Consumers expect to know the moment a package is delivered, their ride to work has arrived outside, or their coffee order is ready. On the flipside, businesses need to know when a bestselling item is low on stock, a storm threatens shipment, or a stock's price is plummeting.
ECONOMY
Auto Remarketing

CarGurus names chief technology officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - CarGurus named its new chief technology officer on Thursday, hiring Matt Quinn for the role. Quinn joins CarGurus from Alignable, where he was vice president of engineering for the small business referral network. In his new post, Quinn will head up CarGurus’ engineering team and lead growth...
BUSINESS
naval-technology.com

Europe is seeing a hiring boom in naval industry digitalization roles

The number of roles in Europe made up 14.9 per cent of total digitalization jobs – up from 5.1 per cent in the same quarter last year. That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 4.9 year-on-year percentage point change in digitalization roles. The figures are compiled by GlobalData,...
MARKETS
Dice Insights

Which Industries are Hiring the Most A.I. Technology Specialists?

While artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning might seem like relatively niche subindustries at first glance, they’re rapidly approaching the mainstream. Organizations everywhere want to make their consumer-facing apps and services “smarter” while automating their internal processes. But which industries have the most demand for technologists skilled in A.I. and machine learning?
TECHNOLOGY
sgbonline.com

Thor Industries Defies Supply Chain Disruption To Deliver Another Blowout Quarter

Thor Industries’ earnings doubled in the first quarter ended October 31 as sales jumped 56.0 percent, again crushing Wall Street targets. Bob Martin, president and CEO said, “It seems the market focuses on the supply chain and labor challenges that our industry is facing right now more than it does our performance in the face of those challenges, but our performance has been consistent despite those challenges.”
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Pixability Hires Industry Veteran John Danby To Lead Its European Operations

The addition of Danby, one of the first employees at MiQ, comes as Pixability’s European operations are rapidly expanding. Pixability , the only provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube, YouTube on TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Hulu announces the appointment of John Danby as Managing Director of the company’s European operations. The appointment comes at a time when Pixability’s European business has grown considerably.
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

The top supply chain challenges are…

A new survey of U.S. supply chain professionals reveals procurement is becoming more important in combating the most common supply chain issues. According to the survey, conducted by enterprise software provider SAP and Regina Corso Consulting, 90% of respondents said procurement has taken on greater responsibilities to address both supply chain and sustainability challenges.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy