Solo Sailor

According to Lonely Planet, these are twenty important things to consider when traveling solo. I added a few comments. Safety first-I think this applies, solo or otherwise. Learn the language-the basics are always useful and helps make a connection. Talk to locals-of course, this is one of the main reasons to travel! Look for shared housing options-I am not sure about this, though many friends do this often. Go your own way-the perfect travel partner gives and gets their own space. Challenge yourself-always include some of this, but not 100% of the time. Experience it all-pace yourself, what is the big hurry?Believe in yourself-enough said.Try couchsurfing-not a big fan, but it does work for many travelers.Take your time-especially as I get older!Be your own photographer-of course.Get lost-intentional or not, it leads to good stories.Join a tour-be selective!Ask for advice-ask the people who have been there.Work for room and board-go ahead!Join a cruise-go ahead!Expand your skills-a cooking class, or ??Make wise choices-of course!

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO