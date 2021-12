After an inconsistent year with the starting rotation, the New York Yankees are looking to bolster the unit this off-season via free agency or trade. They still have quality arms to utilize during the 2021–22 season, including Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon, and the return of Luis Severino. I’d be remiss not to mention Domingo German signing a short-term extension to stick with the team, but the Yankees desperately need more support, and they’re going to have to spend to get it.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO