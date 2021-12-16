ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stones Top Worldwide Tour Earnings List With $115 Million

By Martin Kielty
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rolling Stones topped Pollstar’s annual worldwide tour-earning list for 2021, grossing an average of $9.6 million per show. Despite playing just 12 concerts in the accounting period, the British veterans made a total of $115.5 million, selling 516,624 tickets at an average price of $223.56 – only Bruno Mars ($330),...

104.5 KDAT

Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog for $500 Million

Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his masters and publishing catalog for half a billion dollars. Billboard reports that a combined deal found the "Born to Run" star selling his masters to Sony Music and his publishing to Sony Music Publishing. Rolling Stone stated that neither Sony nor a rep for Springsteen has offered any comment or confirmation on the sale.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Rolling Stones, Harry Styles lead 2021 Pollstar 2021 Year End Tour charts

Pollstar has released its 2021 Year End Special Issue, including the Top 100 Worldwide Tours, Top 100 North American Tours, a bold prediction for 2022’s touring, and more. The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour — the group’s first without drummer Charlie Watts who died before launching — held the No. 1 position among the year’s highest-grossing Worldwide and North American tours ranking based on $115.5 million in sales from 516,624 tickets sold. The No Filter Tour’s 2021 grosses raises its overall box-office haul to $545 million from over 2.8 million tickets sold at 58 shows since the original tour launch in 2017, securing its historic stand among the highest-grossing tours of all time. Rounding out 2021’s Top 100 Worldwide Tours and Top 100 North American Tours are Harry Styles, which sold the most tickets for the 2021 calendar year at nearly 720,000, The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, Eagles, Dead & Company, Los Bukis, Guns N’ Roses, Dave Matthews Band, Phish, and Jonas Brothers.
MUSIC
Dave Matthews
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Billy Joel
Eric Clapton
Bruno Mars
wcsx.com

December 6: A Day In Rolling Stones History

Considering their 50+ year career, it’s not surprising that some major events in Rolling Stones history may fall on the same date, but December 6 marks the anniversary of three very important moments. 1968 – Release of Beggars Banquet. This album kicked off one of the greatest sequences of albums...
MUSIC
POLLSTAR

How The Rolling Stones' ‘No Filter Tour’ Became 2021’s Highest Grossing Tour And An Industry Beacon

It didn’t seem remotely possible that The Rolling Stones, the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band, could outdo themselves nearly 60 years into their storied career. But what the Stones achieved in 2021 with the restart of their “No Filter Tour” stands out as among one of the legendary group’s greatest accomplishments. Not only was it the highest grossing tour of Pollstar’s 2021 chart year, bringing in $115.5 million and more than 516,000 tickets over the course of just two months, but, more importantly, it served as a beacon for the entire industry and hundreds of millions of music fans across the world, showing that in this supremely challenging year, concerts at the highest echelon of the live business could be pulled off safely and successfully.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Rolling Stones Crowned 2021 Concert Business Champs

The 2021 edition of the Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” tour was the year’s biggest, according to Pollstar, the trade publication dedicated to covering the worldwide concert industry. The World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band, despite just playing 12 concerts, took in $115.5 million at the gate, easily outdistancing Harry Styles whose $86.7 million take covering 39 shows placed him second. Others in the top five, whether measured worldwide or solely just for North America were the “Hella Mega Tour” (featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer), Eagles, and Dead & Company.
ENTERTAINMENT
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Share Reunion Performance Video Of 'Rock And Roll'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video of a performance of "Rock And Roll" from their legendary 2007 reunion show in London, UK. The song was the final encore by the group at the O2 Arena, where they headlined a tribute to friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun. The rare...
ROCK MUSIC
Entertainment
thebrag.com

Rolling Stone Australia list their ‘200 greatest Australian albums of all time’

Rolling Stone Australia has today answered the question ‘what is the best homegrown record?’, announcing their full list of the 200 Greatest Australian Albums of all Time for their latest issue, in partnership with the world’s leading sound experience company, Sonos. Released today, the new double-length issue features a special...
MUSIC
metalinjection

GUNS N ROSES, SLIPKNOT, FOO FIGHTERS Among Pollstar's 100 Highest-Grossing Worldwide Tours Of 2021

Pollstar has unveiled the 100 highest-grossing tours of 2021, and the results are slightly surprising. Sitting in first place by a long shot is The Rolling Stones, who incredibly grossed $115.5 million across 12 shows. Further down is Guns N’ Roses, who grossed $47.3 million across 23 shows, and then even further down are bands like Slipknot, Megadeth, and Lamb Of God. The biggest surprise to me was that Foo Fighters managed to rake in $4.5 million over the course of only three shows.
ENTERTAINMENT
antiMUSIC

Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts At Secret Club Show

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones paid tribute to Charlie Watts with a rare club show performance in London on December 6th. A member of the Stones since 1963, Watts passed away .in a London hospital on August 24 at the age of 80. According to Rolling Stone, the private event at...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
