Joel McHale's Monkey Shoulder Adult Table Cocktail Recipe - Exclusive

By Mashed Staff
Mashed
Mashed
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Just in time for the holidays, comedian and actor Joel McHale has teamed up with Monkey Shoulder scotch whisky to create delectable whisky-based food and cocktail recipes. This easy cocktail recipe makes a big batch of boozy delight, the majority of which you can prepare ahead of time so you don't...

Mashed

These Are The Dishes Ayesha Curry Always Has On Her Holiday Table - Exclusive

When it comes to holidays in the Curry household, it should come as no surprise that Ayesha Curry is the one in the kitchen, making Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner for the whole family, including her three kids and NBA star husband Steph Curry. "It's been that way for years," the cookbook author, entrepreneur, and food media personality told Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. And, if you've tried any of the recipes that are featured in her cookbooks, on her YouTube channel, or from her former Food Network show, then you know just how lucky the Curry family is when the holiday season rolls around and they get to dig into her home-cooked meals.
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Tabletop Bundt Maker Has Fans Jealous

Alex Guarnaschelli, also known as ICAG (Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli), is known for her cooking expertise. She has her own restaurant, Butter, in New York City; she's one of the original judges of Chopped (per her website); and it's estimated that she's appeared on more than 600 episodes of Food Network shows over the years (via Variety). Basically, when she talks, fans listen, and they were all ears when the chef and television personality shared a video of her newest creation on Instagram: the "Alex by Dash Electric Flip Bundt Cake Maker," a tabletop Bundt cake maker.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Cocktail of the week: Olly Smith’s Christmas party – recipe

Sarah’s Christmas parties are the stuff of legend. Picture the scene: feather boas, Frankie Goes to Hollywood blaring on the stereo, Twiglets everywhere, and Sarah herself at the heart of the madness, always with a glass of this, her favourite cocktail, in hand. I won’t reveal her true identity to save her blushes; suffice to say that her original version is what I would call “liquid jazz” (she made it up as she went along). Here, however, I have established some rules, so when you throw your own party, you have the perfect festive frolic.
FOOD & DRINKS
Person
Joel Mchale
Boston Globe

Cocktail recipes: Smoky cocktails without a single ember

Whether you’re smoke-averse or all-in on them, these mezcal- and scotch-based cocktails will satisfy. Smoking in crowded bars may mostly (and happily) be a relic of the past, but the cocktail glass itself hasn’t lost all elements of smoke — often imparted by ingredient alone. Many fall in one of two smokiness camps: You like — insert Scotch or mezcal here — or you don’t.
RECIPES
FanSided

Recipe Roundup: Holiday cocktails to keep your party going!

Holiday parties are one of the best parts of the holiday season. Festive foods and drinks are my personal favorite thing about the holidays — and I love creating delightful and whimsical cocktails for my holiday parties. We have a few unique recipes for you to try for your next...
RECIPES
Telegraph

Barbecue pineapple cocktail recipe

A vibrant smoky cocktail where balance is key; added to compliment our style of cooking over live fire. This is complex and refined all at once, with a punch of agave to excite your palate. Again, this one is all about simplicity so use that simple bellini glass to highlight...
RECIPES
#Cocktail Recipes#Cooking#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#Aperol
Telegraph

Blood orange and barley cocktail recipe

Rich and indulgent, this sipper is our own blood and sand variation with the herbal Fernet Branca, blood orange and sweetened with maple syrup. If you think you don’t like scotch, well, here’s your answer. Serve in a Nick And Nora glass because this one is all about...
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

32 Best Citrus Cocktails

If you mix enough drinks, you know that citrus fruits are essential in the bar. They not only come in the form of lemon, lime, orange, and grapefruit juices, but also as citrus-flavored liquors (e.g., triple sec, Aperol, and Campari) and syrups like sour mix. Citrus cocktails can be sweet, but the fruits' tart taste is often used to balance out drinks that use sweeteners or to accent the flavors of liquors. In several mixed drinks, citrus is the dominant flavor, and it's extremely versatile, mixing well with everything from whiskey to vodka.
DRINKS
TODAY.com

Mary McCartney shares holiday cocktail and snack recipes

Mary McCartney, chef and daughter of Paul McCartney, joins TODAY with some of her recipes that are perfect for a holiday party including her bright spirit cocktail, Bloody Mary dip with focaccia skewers, and jeweled chocolate bark.Dec. 2, 2021.
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

Boozy Maple Bacon Old-Fashioned Cocktail Recipe

This drink is perfect for any occasion or just when you want something sweet but not too sugary. It's also a great drink to serve at parties or as an after-dinner treat with friends and family!. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Bacon-infused bourbon or rye whiskey. ½ oz. Maple...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Broth-Infused Cocktail Recipes

Just in time for the colder weather, Campbell's recently introduced the new Campbell's BrothTails recipes. The broth-inspired cocktails re-imagine the cocktail experience with Campbell's broth. In collaboration with mixologists, the brand has developed a collection of deliciously drinkable and unique cocktails. The out-of-the-box recipes range from a Truffle Mushroom Daiquiri...
RECIPES
The Lemon Bowl

Seabreeze Cocktail Recipe {5 simple ingredients}

This tart, refreshing, and slightly sweet Seabreeze cocktail recipe will transport you to a warm ocean breeze after a single sip. Made with fresh grapefruit juice, cranberry juice, and lime juice, it tastes great with either vodka or gin. Classic, simple, and refreshing, a Seabreeze Cocktail is perfect for sipping...
FOOD & DRINKS
Chicago Sun-Times

T-Pain talks new cocktail recipe book, embracing his musical legacy

NEW YORK — There may be a plethora of adjectives to describe music superstar T-Pain, but boring is never included. So when the idea of writing a book was presented, he knew what he would not be writing: an autobiography. “I want to bring joy to other people. I don’t...
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Is Drooling Over Aarón Sánchez's Colorful Beet Salad

Aarón Sánchez, chef and current judge on Fox culinary competition "MasterChef," is undoubtedly most well known for his connection to his Mexican-American roots, which he explores in his restaurants, on his Emmy-nominated Cooking Channel series, "Taco Trip," and in his cookbooks, including "La Comida del Barrio" and "Simple Food, Big Flavor: Unforgettable Mexican-Inspired Recipes from My Kitchen to Yours" (via Food Network). But there's way more to Sánchez's portfolio than just Latin flavors: At his New Orleans eatery Johnny Sánchez, the menu features a wide range of dishes, from a double-stacked cheeseburger to a crispy chicken sandwich.
RECIPES
Connecticut Post

15 Best Champagne Cocktail Recipes to Elevate the Everyday

Most of the time, I want to enjoy Champagne or prosecco unadorned in a Champagne flute. It’s the simplest drink, yet the most elegant. For years, I’ve celebrated every anniversary, birthday, and obviously New Year’s Eve with at least one glass (and sometimes, an entire bottle) of Champagne. But I have to admit: Champagne cocktails are really great. The first one I was ever introduced to was a French 75. If you’re skeptical of Champagne cocktails, this is a delightful introduction into the category—it’s made with simple syrup, gin, and lemon juice. Serve it in a Champagne glass and garnish with a lemon twist. I’m not the only one who thinks that this is a fabulous cocktail. “It’s light, citrus-forward, and contains all the bubbly. What’s great about this cocktail is how versatile it is. You can make it with pretty much any spirit of your choice: gin, vodka, tequila, cognac, the list goes on,” says Food52’s Resident Bartender.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

From Cocktails and Bites to Main Courses and Desserts, These Are Our Best Recipes to Make for Holiday Parties

Another truly exceptional year is coming to an end, which means it's time to toast the season in kind. How best to do that? By gathering your nearest and dearest and treating them to festive drinks and the most delicious food, of course! Here, we're sharing our latest recipes and most delicious creations for any type or size of gathering. We hope they'll inspire you and help you to bring the fun to any scenario.
RECIPES
Fox 59

St. Elmo bartender shares recipes for Instagram-worthy cocktails

The holidays are a time to raise a toast and clink glasses together. If you’re looking to impress your guests at your next holiday gathering, you can follow some simple recipes from St. Elmo bartender Tyler Gillespie. Santa Smash. Ingredients:. 2 oz. West Fork Wheated Bourbon Whiskey. 1/2 oz....
DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

