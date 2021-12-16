ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall St opens higher after Fed gears up for inflation fight

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215KvT_0dOYkILK00
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a faster wind-down of its pandemic-era stimulus, calming nerves around surging price pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 108.85 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 36,036.28.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.20%, at 4,719.13, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 63.49 points, or 0.41%, to 15,629.08 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Wall St. closes sharply higher on Fed-driven late-afternoon rally

On Wednesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had skyrocketed following a late-afternoon rally as the US Federal Reserve had said in a statement following its two-day long December policy meet that the US Central Bank would break off its pandemic-era bond repurchase program in March, illustrating a roaring US economy which has reportedly been closing in on a maximum employment.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Wall Street#Gears#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Dji#Ixic
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 2.41% to $45.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.69 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Wall Street set to rise as Fed wages war on inflation

(Reuters) -Wall Street’s main indexes were set to climb on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a faster wind-down of its pandemic-era stimulus, calming some nerves around surging price pressures. The U.S. central bank said on Wednesday it would end its bond purchases in March and signaled three quarter-percentage-point...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold prices set for best week in five after Fed decision

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, but on track for their best week since mid-November as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus, making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was flat at $1,797.47...
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares fall on global inflation worries; IT stocks shine

BENGALURU, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Friday as warnings from central banks over rising global inflation spooked investors, with auto and banking stocks leading the decline. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.3% to 17,202 by 0353 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japanese shares fall on caution over Fed's monetary tightening, Omicron

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Friday, dragged down by heavyweight technology shares, amid caution about rate increase after U.S. Federal Reserve showed a hawkish move, while fears for the Omicron coronavirus variant hit travel-related shares. The Nikkei share average (.N225) fell 0.92% to 28,799.60 by the...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Jump After Fed Signals 3 Rate Hikes Next Year

Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will accelerate the reduction of its monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest rate increases in 2022. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 2 basis points to 1.463%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond,...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy