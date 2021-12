Sonya Deville made her return to WWE in January of this year in an extra ring role. Since then, she has been a mainstay of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night Smackdown alongside Adam Pearce as a WWE officer. Sonya Deville fought at Summerslam 2020 last time one-on-one, where she lost to Mandy Rose, in a match with a career as a wrestler, this is because she needed some time at home after a "fan” stalker, he had tried to break into her house and attack her, which also led her to face a courtroom trial.

