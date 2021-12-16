PM Modi condoles Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty's demise

India is currently working on a comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation to regulate the digital assets market in the country which may lead to an outright Bitcoin ban. The final say will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Twitter account was hacked to announce India accepts Bitcoin as legal tender immediately after his comments that India should "jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it."

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO