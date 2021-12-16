ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Three dead, 10 injured in fire at India's Gujarat Fluorochemicals plant

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 17 hours ago

BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and 10 injured in a fire at a plant owned by Indian chemicals maker Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GUJL.NS) in the western state of Gujarat, the company said late on Thursday.

The fire at a small standalone plant at its Ranjitnagar site did not lead to gas emissions and has not impacted other plants at the site, Gujarat Fluorochemicals said in a regulatory filing after market hours.

The company did not give additional details about the fire, but according to local media reports there was an explosion at the site at around 10:00 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) that could be heard several kilometers away.

Shares of the company tumbled 8.4% earlier in the day on the reports.

The situation was brought under control within a short time and the impact of the incident is being ascertained, the company said.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals has three manufacturing locations. The Ranjitnagar site, which has four plants, was set up in 1989 and manufactures fluorospecialities and refrigerants, according to its website.

Earlier this year, a fire at agrochemical maker UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS) in Gujarat state had killed two and injured 26.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Militant attack in India's Srinagar kills three police officers, injures 11

(CNN) — A militant attack in Indian Kashmir left three police officers dead and 11 others injured, according to local police. A group of police officers were returning to the police campus when three militants opened fire on a police vehicle outside the main city of Srinagar, according to a police news release. The militants escaped in the immediate aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pv-magazine.com

Intersolar India 2021 opens in Gujarat

Adani Solar retail head, Cecil Augustine, told pv magazine that the company's new module manufacturing line of 2 GW/annum capacity in Mundra, India, has started production. The company already has a 1.5 GW cell and module facility in Mundra. The latest addition has expanded its overall capacity to 3.5 GW.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Plant#Accident#Bengaluru#Indian#Upl Ltd
The Independent

Airline worker falls asleep in cargo hold before take-off and is only discovered when plane arrives in UAE

A baggage loader from the Mumbai airport fell asleep in the cargo hold of an Indigo Airlines Abu Dhabi-bound flight and was discovered only after the aircraft landed on Sunday.The incident took place on Airbus A320 aircraft that operated as flight 6E 1835 and took off after 2.30am IST on Sunday, safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.The worker, after loading bags into the aircraft, allegedly fell asleep behind the baggage section. “Post loading of baggage in aircraft, one of the loader engaged on the aircraft relaxed in baggage compartment 1 and fell asleep behind the baggage. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

India outlines $10 bln plan to woo global chip makers

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub. Under the plan, India's government will extend fiscal...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gujarat CM makes strong pitch for global investments from India Pavilion

Dubai [UAE], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai today and made a strong pitch to global investors to capitalise on the state's ease of doing business, conducive policies, robust industrial ecosystem and futuristic infrastructure. The Chief Minister is leading a high-level...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
theedgemarkets.com

Shell turns to cow dung to power German trucks and cut C02

(Dec 15): Trucks in Germany could soon be running on fuel that’s made partly from manure at one of Europe’s biggest oil refineries. Royal Dutch Shell Plc is aiming to produce liquefied natural gas with a bio-component for use in heavy vehicles within about two years. Trucks using the fuel can travel for 1,500 kilometers without refilling, according to Shell, which will make the new product at Rheinland, the biggest oil-processing complex in Germany.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

China to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China plans to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions, state media reported on Friday. China will review the amendment on the union law from Dec. 20-24 and plans to add rules to expand the type of organisations and work for which unions can be formed, the spokesperson for China's parliament's Legislative Affairs Commission Yue Zhongming said at a news conference on Friday, according to Xinhua.
CHINA
Reuters

Hundreds flee to Thailand as rebels clash with Myanmar army

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people including many children have fled a flare-up in fighting between the Myanmar army and an ethnic minority insurgent group, taking refuge across the border in Thailand, Thai authorities and an aid worker said. About 700 people had fled to the Thai town of...
MILITARY
investing.com

World coal power demand to hit new high after China, India, U.S. surge - IEA

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Rising consumption in China, India and the United States could bring global coal-fired power demand to a new all-time high this year, undermining efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. The IEA said global power generation from coal was expected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Lithium price surge could charge demand for lead in batteries

(Reuters) - Lead demand may get a boost in 2022 as battery makers opt for cheaper alternatives to lithium, Chinese research house Antaike said on Thursday. Lead-acid batteries are commonly used in internal combustion engine cars and have steadily lost ground to lithium-ion batteries favoured in the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Some 27 people feared dead after blaze at Japan clinic

TOKYO (Reuters) -At least 27 people were feared dead after a fire swept through a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, and media said police were investigating suspected arson. Some 27 people were in cardiopulmonary arrest, an official at Osaka’s city fire department told Reuters, the...
ASIA
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy