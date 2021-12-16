Earlier News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Cook, provost at Madisonville Community College, in Kentucky, has been chosen as president of Dyersburg State Community College, in Tennessee. Rupert A....

TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
Inside Higher Ed

Updated Carnegie Classifications Released for Review

Updates to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education were released Wednesday for public review. Slightly more than 3,900 institutions are included in the newest classification, down from about 4,300 in the last update in 2018 and 4,600 in 2015. The classifications, which separate colleges into one of more than 30 different categories based on research, teaching and other institutional characteristics, are updated every three years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Respond to Latest Coronavirus News

Colleges continue to respond to increases in the number of students getting coronavirus. Responses range from moving all classes and final exams online to banning social events for students. In addition, more colleges are announcing booster shot requirements. Middlebury Moves Online. Middlebury College is moving all classes and final exams...
COLLEGES
njtechweekly.com

NJTW News: Princeton University Engage 2021 And The State Of Philanthropy In NJ

[This article was taken from NJTW News, an NJTechWeekly.com newsletter. Sign up for it here.]. Princeton University held its Engage 2021 conference last week. The conference centered not only on innovation at Princeton, but also on how Princeton is reaching out into the region to create entrepreneurial opportunities. Highlights included:
PRINCETON, NJ
Inside Higher Ed

Michigan State Announces $1.5K Pandemic Bonus for Faculty

Michigan State University is giving full- and part-time professors, postdoctoral fellows, and graduate assistants $1,500 bonuses in recognition of their work during the pandemic, the institution announced Monday. Academic and support staff will also get the bonus. The university previously announced three additional personal days for employees to use during the upcoming holiday break, in recognition of the same. Dan Olsen, university spokesperson, said, “We are able to take these actions because our short-term financial situation has stabilized. We will utilize one-time reserve funds for this well-deserved bonus to our employees.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Hopewell Valley News

Princeton resident appointed to Saint Peter’s Board of Governors

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System announced the appointments of Racheal Ankrah-Fosu and Leonardo DeCandia to the healthcare system’s Board of Governors. Ankrah-Fosu of Randolph is chief operations and technology officer at ConSol USA, a for-profit social enterprise delivering sustainable and scalable diverse outsourced technology talent from underserved communities to corporate America nationally via an innovative new model in workforce development.
PRINCETON, NJ
Inside Higher Ed

The First Amendment, Social Media and College Admissions

Social media is an empowering leveler for millions of young users. It gives teenagers a vast outlet to connect with faraway peers and exchange ideas on the cultural and political topics of the day. Some have made small fortunes monetizing their creativity on YouTube and Instagram. But for some teens,...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Princeton Reduces Information It Releases on Admissions

It’s that time of year, when leading colleges boast about their early decision admits. But Princeton University is not releasing information it previously provided. “The Office of Admission considers each student holistically within the context of their setting to build a dynamic university community,” said a statement released by the university Thursday. “Given this, data points such as overall admission rates and average SAT scores shouldn’t influence a prospective student’s decision about whether to apply to Princeton. We know this information raises the anxiety level of prospective students and their families and, unfortunately, may discourage some prospective students from applying. For this reason, we have in recent years stopped reporting the annual admission rate, as well as the admission rate by SAT score range and average GPA. We have now made the decision not to release admission data during the early action, regular decision and transfer admission cycles. Instead, we will publish an announcement later in 2022 that focuses on the enrolled students who will join Princeton as the Class of 2026.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

3 Reasons Why Tenure Remains Indispensable

The Georgia University System Board of Regents recently adopted a new policy making it easier for administrators to remove a tenured professor, in order to “ensure accountability and continued strong performance from faculty members” posttenure. Critics denounced the policy as a “deep ideological attack on higher education” that would “destroy protections for academic freedom” and the quality of education it supports.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Virginia Surveys Alumni of Public Colleges and Universities

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia recently released a study on the impact and value of public higher education in the state, based on graduates’ employment outcomes, financial health and satisfaction with their college experiences, among other factors. The study, called “Virginia Educated,” was conducted by the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Higher Ed

3 Questions for Coursera’s New Academic Strategist, Quentin McAndrew

Quentin McAndrew is one of those alternative academics that everyone around higher education seems to know. She is widely admired for her leadership role in advancing digital and online learning innovation across the postsecondary ecosystem. It was therefore big news when. Quentin announced that she was leaving her role as...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Penn State Study on OPMs Offers Policy Recommendations

A new study from Pennsylvania State University education policy scholars assessing online program managers in higher education concludes that it is important to have an agreed-upon and consistent definition for how to define an OPM. The authors—John J. Cheslock, Kevin Kinser, Sarah T. Zipf and Eunjong Ra—acknowledge OPMs are controversial but also assert they have helped colleges “quickly establish and greatly expand their online programs.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Cornell, With 469 Student Cases, Moves Finals Online

Cornell University, following a spike in student cases, is moving all final exams online. The university currently has 469 active student cases of coronavirus. “Just last evening our COVID-19 testing lab team identified evidence of the highly contagious Omicron variant in a significant number of Monday’s positive student samples. As a result, and out of an abundance of caution” the university is taking a number of other steps, said a letter from Martha E. Pollack, the president.
COLLEGES
Jackson Free Press

JSU Wins Tax Case Competition, USM Student Donation and MSU Speaking Center

A team of Jackson State University College of Business students recently joined eight other regional teams as winners of the Deloitte FanTAXtic Tax Case competition. The goal of the competition is to help students gain real-world business experience and familiarize themselves with the tax profession early in their academic careers, a release from JSU says.
JACKSON, MS
Inside Higher Ed

Keeping Academic Integrity at the Forefront of Higher Education

More than ever before, our society needs leaders with a strong ethical compass and a high degree of integrity to move us toward a more just future. Much of that responsibility lies with college students, who will go on to make a positive impact on the lives of others and ultimately shape our world into what we want it to become. At the same time, students today are under tremendous pressure in dealing with an ongoing pandemic and new modes of learning.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Winter Graduations Could Be Super-Spreader Events

As some students across the country prepare to graduate in the coming weeks, experts are voicing concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, prompting a number of institutions to cancel in-person events and shift quickly to online final exams. University of Maryland...
COLLEGES

