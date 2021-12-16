ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, NM

Inside these walls: An ICU doctor describes the enormity of challenges faced amid pandemic

By Dr. Erin Philpott
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzRK2_0dOYjpzk00

Hope has long left these halls. The tunnel elongates as the single glimmer—a highly efficacious vaccine signaling an end to this fight—fades.

Inside the swinging doors of the intensive care unit, death and devastation consume us. Outside, the sun continues to rise and fall, the rhythm and routine of life plod onward. Lines of cars pass the jumbotron at the city’s edge announcing “Covid Cases Up” and “Hospital Resource Strained.”

I wonder if people notice the pixelated words on the sign, their meaning, if it impacts their day-to-day life? Is it a reminder to wear a mask at the grocery store? Do they think about what may happen if they get into a car accident or have a heart attack? Does it offer motivation to get vaccinated? Do they hesitate to visit us when they really need to come?

As a physician in the intensive care unit, the sign conjures a sustained and incessant, unfolding tragedy for me. Strained, I think, lacks illustrative poignancy.

There has been an exodus of healthcare workers from our hospital. Like everywhere, we are sad, exhausted, disenchanted, angry, and burned-out. Many are seeking new professions, retiring, or are lured by travel wages and crisis pay. The healthcare sector has lost nearly half a million workers since 2020 and as many as 66% of critical care nurses have considered leaving the profession entirely. Paradoxically, the number of patients has grown significantly and they are sicker than ever.

For those of us who remain, our arms and legs shake under the heavy weight of a healthcare system in duress. More patients pile in as both a direct and indirect impact of the pandemic. Still, we don our yellow gowns, blue gloves, and now hazy face shields and sit with fear, sadness, courage, memories, and devastation. People, so many unvaccinated COVID-19 positive people–slip away, eerily lucid and aware of their demise to the last minute.

'Really moving':Digital collection chronicles COVID-19 response at San Juan Regional Medical Center

Many patients still linger in my mind, their families’ faces as tiles on a screen or voices on the phone. My list of intended condolence cards I have yet to write is long and overwhelming, scribbled handwriting–mine–names I cannot forget.

I remember one patient in particular, his brown eyes wide-open, the blacks of his pupils like discs, his lungs failing. We joined hands at his request; my blue rubber gloves separated us by imperceptible microns. The air between us was swollen with hope and fear. He requested a prayer and made me promise he would not die. I heaved my words to the sky and begged his god, mine, whoever would listen and promised. Then I reached for more tangible tools and earthly fixes: medication and intubation. The flat line stretched across the monitor—much like the long ocean horizon–posing the question of what is beyond. I still hear my voice reluctantly instructing CPR to stop minutes later. He was my age. I still feel his hands in mine. His mom was unreachable as she was getting her vaccine.

Over the last 20-months, we have seen over 3,000 COVID patients and nearly 350 deaths in our 182-bed hospital. Early on, we played The Beatles song, “Here Comes the Sun,” for each survivor discharging. We celebrated our 100th, 200th discharge clapping as loud and crying as hard as our patients and their families. The beginning feels distant, the vaccine but a lofty dream.

In May 2020, the Navajo Nation surpassed New York City in per capita COVID-19 cases. As the New Mexico “hub” hospital for the Navajo Nation, the limited capacity of the Indian Health Service facilities became evident as our wards and ICU filled. Health disparities were tragically magnified as the pace of hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 occurred at a rate notably higher among American Indians.

In the beginning, we wondered if we too would fall ill, and take COVID-19 home to our families. Some of us did. A paramedic texted his friend “I think it is time for me to be intubated,” aware of his declining status. We remember each of those who are no longer here.

At the time, our entire county was shut down for a case positivity rate of 9 per 100,000. Today, in San Juan County, our case positivity is 154 per 100,000 new cases. We are in our 5th surge and it is far bigger than any we have ever experienced. All ICU beds have been full across the state for weeks.

We make countless daily phone calls reaching across the west to find our patients’ beds; there is no space anywhere. Our COVID-19 patients are younger now. They are in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and they are dying.

We are now struggling to care for easily treatable diseases due to the sheer volume of COVID-19 positive individuals requiring care.

Surgeons now operate on more advanced cancers due to missed routine screenings. Elective procedures were put on hold in order to treat the more acutely ill. Breast and cervical cancer screenings dropped by 87% and 84% respectively when compared to the previous 5-year average. Colon cancer screenings have dropped by 28% to 100% at different points in the pandemic across the world. Delayed cancer diagnosis will play out with an increase in advanced, preventable cancers over upcoming years. The projections are grave.

Legs are amputated as a consequence of ulcers growing from poorly controlled diabetes. Depression and suicide are rampant and addiction pervasive. People are succumbing to the wasteland of numbing intoxication after jobs lost secondary to the pandemic and so much death with so few mental health resources in the four-corners region. Other infectious diseases are surging in the background: syphilis rates at our hospital have doubled from 2019 to 2020 and are on course to double again by the close of 2021.

Some people are coming too late, afraid of a hospital swarming with COVID-19 or valiantly self-sacrificing beds to those “more in need.” A twinge of chest pain was discounted; he died upon arrival to the emergency department. A small bowel obstruction resulting in perforation turned catastrophic due to the delay in care.

Doctor: Farmington hospital is biggest critical care challenge in all of New Mexico

In contrast to last fall when no visitors were allowed in the hospital, we now allow one visitor per patient. One woman sat with her dying mother last Friday and asked me, “How many people are in the same situation as me today?”

“Too many to count,” I answered.

Another family member begged for two visitors to be allowed. “That is 100 more people entering our hospital if we made that exception for everyone, and our Covid-19 percent positivity rate in this community is at an all-time high,” I explain. It was impossible, however, not to acquiesce as she looked up at me, her face streaked with tears, her husband fading, desiring some additional support, exhausted caring for their young children at home. This is no longer a disease of the elderly and infirm. My children are the same age.

I spend hours trying to help some families understand the nuances of medicine that have taken me years to master. But I can say one thing simply: We have no miracles to offer here. If you arrive in the hospital unvaccinated with COVID-19, regardless of your age, the effectiveness of the available medications for treatment pale in comparison to the highly efficacious vaccine.

There has been a distressing shift in confidence between some families and the medical team tending to their unvaccinated COVID-19 positive loved ones. A toxic seed of mistrust seems to have been planted and grown, watered with insidious misinformation rooted in misinterpreted studies, talk shows, social media memes, unreliable sources and casual conversations that are at best, misleading, and at worst, lethal.

My duty is first and foremost to do no harm. The ICU is not a buffet where you can pick and choose, it is a complex machine built to keep people alive, staffed by a highly skilled medical team. Yet, often the choice is to discount logic and dismiss our expertise. I wonder if the regret of a vaccine forgone is too much to bear. Still, I hope they know that we sit here together every day, fighting on the same side.

In my exhaustion and dark toils, I reach toward each struggling husband, wife, daughter or son with an open-mind. I welcome their advocacy. I wrap them with kindness, compassion, understanding and empathy. I listen. But I will always do what is right for their loved one and my patient. That is my duty.

But, please, know I am breaking when I stand in front of them, short of breath, running from one dying patient to the next short of breath in my N95, steadying my voice to deliver heartbreaking news. When I offer my condolences, the scorn of looks and blame in voices – for giving or not giving a baseless medication they demanded – is simply unbearable.

As of this writing, thirty percent of our county remains unvaccinated yet they account for 91% of our ICU admissions and 94% of our deaths. We have clusters of highly unvaccinated towns in our county driving our case positivity; Aztec and Farmington 41.6% and 59.6% respectively.

Many studies now demonstrate that OVID-19 surges are increasing the risk of people dying from other conditions while in the hospital due to the strain on the system. If everyone were vaccinated in our community, we would have 80 fewer people in our hospital today. We would not be overwhelmed. We would not be planning for allocation of beds and ventilators.

Come if you are sick, do not hesitate in fear or generosity (leaving a bed for someone else). Continue to visit your doctors. Stay up with your cancer screenings. Refill your medications and take them as prescribed. Seek out answers to the questions that have kept you from getting the highly effective and safe COVID-19 vaccination. Offer kind inquiries, exploration and empathic, productive information and resources to those who aren’t vaccinated.

Within these walls, we have said so many prayers, made countless phone calls, and have spent nearly two years shouldering the heavy burden of sorrow. Even when no visitors were allowed, no one died alone, because we were with them.

Regardless of what you choose, we will be here for you as we always have been. But we beg you now to choose you, your family, your friends, your community and us. And when you are driving by that message on the jumbotron, take a deep breath and think of me, of each of us, your healthcare workers. We are still here looking for those glimmers of light at the end of this tunnel. I will focus on them. I hope you will too.

Dr. Erin Philpott is a hospitalist at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Comments / 1

Related
AMA

Doctor participation in ACOs, medical homes grows amid pandemic

Physician participation in accountable care organizations (ACO) and medical homes continues to grow steadily amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the results of an AMA survey of about 3,500 physicians. Nearly one-third of doctors worked in practices participating in medical homes in 2020, up from 23.7% in 2014. On the...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, NM
San Juan County, NM
Health
City
Farmington, NM
shreveportmag.com

Doctors told the mother last week her 5-year-old son was going to die in the next 48 hours, but the boy is still fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19

The five-year-old boy is still fighting for his life after contracting Covid-19, even though the doctors told his mother last week that he was unlikely to pull through. The 5-year-old boy, who also has a rare condition known as Vici syndrome, initially began displaying symptoms of fatigue before eventually deteriorating. He tested positive for Covid after he initially began experiencing symptoms on November 21.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Mental Health#Hope And Fear#Pandemic#Digital
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated mother, 69, wakes from month-long coma on the day her family were taking her off life support after doctors told them 'there was no chance of survival' - as son reveals they had chosen her gravestone

An unvaccinated 69-year-old mother who was in a month-long coma has woken up in a medical miracle after doctors said: 'Your mother is never going to wake up.'. Andrew Lerman and his siblings had even picked out a gravestone for their mom Bettina Lerman, 69, and were planning her funeral down to what she would wear.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Never Leave the Bathroom Stall Before Doing This, Doctors Warn

During the COVID-19 pandemic—or ideally even before it—certain bathroom habits have likely become an essential part of your daily routine. From washing your hands for 20 seconds to opening the door with your shirt sleeves, there are a handful of rules that many of us abide by before leaving a bathroom. We tend to be efficient in the restroom, especially if we're using one outside of our home. But in trying to make your trip as short-lived as possible, there's one thing that you may not be doing, which could have serious health consequences in the long run. Read on to discover what you should never leave the bathroom stall without doing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

227
Followers
105
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy