Saginaw, MI

Bubble Tea Brewhouse opens Thursday in Saginaw Township

By Heather Jordan
 16 hours ago
SAGINAW, MI — Bubble Tea Brewhouse is opening its door to the public today in Saginaw Township. The business is scheduled to officially open at noon Thursday,...

Saginaw’s K9 Ares receives donated protective vest

SAGINAW, MI - The Saginaw Police Department’s newest K9 Ares is now sporting a bullet-and-stab protective vest thanks to a donation from a nonprofit focused on providing armor to police dogs. Ares, a Belgian Malinois, is the most recent addition to the Saginaw Police Department’s group of K9 officers,...
SAGINAW, MI
Mid-Michigan’s deadliest COVID-19 surge hit hardest at Saginaw’s Covenant hospital. They’re bracing for more.

SAGINAW, MI — There’s a secret language spoken on the seventh floor of Covenant HealthCare’s Cooper tower. There, in a 150-foot-long corridor isolated from the hospital’s high-traffic corners, colleagues tend to the direst COVID-19 cases in the region. In Covenant’s 400-bed campus, the 14 beds in its intensive care unit house patients almost certainly facing death if not for around-the-clock attention.
SAGINAW, MI
Video: Mother hopes creating full-size gingerbread house to celebrate late son makes ‘everybody happy’

SPRING LAKE, MI – A Spring Lake mother turned the family home into a holiday gingerbread house with lights, candy canes and lollipops to honor her late son. Kerri Henderson didn’t celebrate Christmas for three years after her son Conner Byrne-Henderson died from bone cancer in 2018 on Valentine’s Day — two months shy of his 18th birthday.
SPRING LAKE, MI
Saginaw, MI
