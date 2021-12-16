ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Muskogee teen rescues two people in one day

 16 hours ago
Muskogee Public Schools Sixth grader Davyon Johnson was recognized for rescuing two people in the same day.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Sixth grader Davyon Johnson was recognized by the Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday for rescuing two people in the same day.

On Dec. 9, Davyon used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate, and that same evening he helped a woman from her house that was on fire.

The Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office gave Johnson a certificate designating him as an honorary member of their force.

KRMG

Tornado, storm death toll at 90 after Ky teen's body found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — (AP) — A Kentucky neighborhood ravaged by a tornado by got more bad news Thursday: the body of a missing teenager was found. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week. Warren County coroner Kevin Kirby said the 13-year-old's body was found Thursday morning in a wooded area near her subdivision.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

New Mexico authorities issue warrant for Baldwin's phone

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Authorities on Thursday issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone, saying it could hold evidence that might be helpful as they investigate a deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director.
SANTA FE, NM
KRMG

Florida inmates make Christmas toys for low-income families

POLK CITY, Fla. — Who knew that some of Santa’s elves worked behind bars?. With a week to go before Christmas, inmates at a Florida prison continue to hammer out handmade wooden toys for children. The Polk Correctional Institution in Central Florida has a toy lab, and hundreds...
FLORIDA STATE
