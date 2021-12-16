ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Russian central bank is gearing up to ban investment in cryptocurrencies, report says

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdWLK_0dOYj42C00
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Russian central bank officials are working on prohibiting cryptocurrency investment to tame financial stability risks that it sees from an increase in crypto transactions, Reuters reported Thursday.

The Bank of Russia is talking with market players and experts about the possible ban, the report said, citing two unnamed financial market sources close to the central bank.

One source said the ban may apply to new purchases of crypto assets but not prior transactions. Another source close to the central bank said its current position is a "complete rejection" of all cryptocurrencies.

The Bank of Russia, in reply to a Reuters request for comment, said it was preparing an advisory report to voice its stance on the issue. It didn't mention any specifics.

The increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies has raised concerns about financial stability, Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva said earlier this month. The annual volume of crypto transactions carried out by Russians is about $5 billion, the central bank says, according to the report.

Russia for years has spoken against cryptocurrencies, saying the digital assets could be used to launder money or finance terrorism. The country in 2020 gave them legal status but banned them from being used as a means of payment, the report said.

A Russian crypto ban would follow China's. In September, Beijing declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal amid an escalating crackdown on the sector.

Still, the crypto market has boomed this year as more institutional and retail investors jump in. Its valuation had risen to $3 trillion for the first time but has since pulled back about $2.3 trillion.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Russia is supposedly banned from the Olympics. Putin says he's going anyway

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he will attend the upcoming Beijing Olympics — despite his country technically being barred from the Games. Russia is one year into a two-year ban on official competition in the Olympics and major world championships. The ban, which is punishment for a comprehensive state-sponsored doping scheme, allows clean Russian athletes to participate in the Games as "neutral athletes." Many anti-doping advocates have criticized it as a "watered-down" "farce."
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Cryptocurrency#Reuters#The Bank Of Russia#Central Bank#Russians
The Next Web

After a big year for cryptocurrencies, what’s on the horizon in 2022?

The year 2021 was marked by several major breakthroughs for cryptocurrencies. For one, new crypto applications like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) gained ground, with sales of these digital assets setting new records at major auction houses. Secondly, Bitcoin made strides towards mainstream acceptance with major websites like Expedia and Microsoft accepting the coin as a means of exchange. Third, in September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Kazakhstan's central bank reports results on CBDC pilot project

Kazakhstan, the country behind one of the largest sources of Bitcoin mining hash power, has released the results of a pilot program for its digital tenge. According to a Wednesday report, the National Bank of Kazakhstan, or NBK, said it had confirmed the possibility of implementing a retail central bank digital currency, or CBDC, based on distributed ledger technology. In addition, the central bank tested how Kazakhstan’s citizens might use a digital tenge for offline payments as well as its programmability.
WORLD
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Country
Russia
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Stability and widespread adoption often matter more than having the best set of technical features. These three tokens are leaders in their distinct fields today. Investors can buy them at a discount today and hold on for the long run because they are not going away. The cryptocurrency market has...
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

UBS Plans to Shut Down India Investment Banking Office – Report

UBS Group AG (UBS) is planning to shut down its investment banking office in India. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that the Swiss bank is contemplating moving its investment banking coverage in India offshore. UBS shares fell 0.96% to close at $17.59 on December 15. UBS is...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
TheStreet

Crypto Investors Briefly Became Trillionaires Yesterday

Cryptocurrency has a reputation for being a volatile investment, with big gains and losses sometimes taking place in a compact time frame. But even with that understanding, two of the biggest players in crypto recently posted gains that were, in fact, too good to be true. Both Coinbase Global Inc....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Bitcoin or Every Other Cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin has gone mainstream as the world's most valuable cryptocurrency. As great as Bitcoin has performed over time, it's actually a laggard within the 10 most valuable crypto tokens. Buying Bitcoin or everything else might come down to sizing up your risk tolerance and desire for diversification. There's no denying...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy