Palm Beach County organizations form Holocaust education alliance

An alliance dedicated to teaching the lessons of the Shoah has been formed between MorseLife Health System in West Palm Beach and the Boynton Beach-based organization NEXT GENERATIONS of Holocaust Survivors.

Both entities have united as one organization to create the MorseLife Holocaust Living and Learning Experience which will provide programming, speakers and education to people in Palm Beach County using NEXT GENERATIONS’ educational model.

Keith A. Myers, MorseLife’s president, said in a news release, “As the only health care system in Palm Beach County fully equipped to meet the medical, housing and financial needs of impoverished survivors and their families, MorseLife created the NOW for Holocaust Survivors initiative in 2019.”

“In working with NEXT GENERATIONS, we heard the lessons of the Holocaust from the authentic voices of those who experienced genocide and their children,” Myers continued. “With an unfortunate increase in antisemitism, together we can reach out through education and empower future generations to make sure the Holocaust is never forgotten and never repeated.”

Through the merger, NEXT GENERATIONS – an organization founded primarily by children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors – will continue bringing Holocaust lesson plans into local fifth through 12th grade classrooms, universities and community programs that feature survivors and their descendants sharing their first-hand accounts of their experiences.

Nancy Dershaw, NEXT GENERATIONS’ founder and president, said in the release, “NEXT GENERATIONS and MorseLife are committed to not only assisting survivors and their children in the present but also to transforming the future.”

“This union is significant as MorseLife honors the NEXT GENERATIONS name, supports its mission and continues its dream,” Dershaw continued. “The Holocaust Living and Learning Experience will support the legacy of NEXT GENERATIONS to continue the diligent work of the past 18 years.”

Visit nextgenerations.org/ or morselife.org for more information.