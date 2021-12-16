Carolina Beach brings on third-place vote-getter for empty town council seat

A town council seat in Carolina Beach that was left vacant by November's election was filled this week.

The seat was vacated by the election of then-council member Lynn Barbee to the office of mayor. Barbee was sworn into office Tuesday alongside Joe Benson and Mike Hoffer who were top vote-getters in the town council election.

The first order of business for the new council, which also includes council member Jay Healy who was elected in 2019, was filling the empty seat. The council unanimously approved a motion to have Deb LeCompte to serve the last two years of Barbee's term at Tuesday's meeting.

LeCompte came in third in the council election, receiving 18 fewer votes than Hoffer. LeCompte received 920 votes or 23.77% of the total votes cast while Hoffer got 938 votes or 24.23%.

Benson, who previously served two years as the town's mayor, received 996 votes or 25.73% of the total ballots cast. Barbee won election by receiving 1,193 votes -- close to 60% of the votes cast.

The town council could have taken several avenues to fill the seat, including selecting a citizen-at-large or picking one of the three other candidates who ran in November's town council election.

Benson introduced a motion to select LeCompte to the seat, in part, because of the narrow margin between LeCompte and Hoffer's vote count.

"As close as the race was, this, to me, is a no-brainer," he said.

Other council members agreed. Healy said LeCompte had "paid her dues" to the town through her membership on a variety of town boards and committees.

"She's on multiple committees, she's highly involved in the community," he said, "and she's earned the right."

"There's no one who works harder in this town," Barbee added.

After being sworn into office by N.C. state representative Charlie Miller, LeCompte joined the rest of the council members at the front of the room.

"I promise to serve you with everything I have," she told a packed room of attendees. "Let's get to work."

