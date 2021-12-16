Bud Light Seltzer's 'Loudest Flavors Ever'? USA TODAY tried the brand's 'Sour' and 'Hard Soda' packs

USA TODAY's Morgan Hines tried all 8 of Bud Light Seltzer's new flavors launching in two variety packs, including the "Hard Soda" pack that will be a permanent offering once it hits shelves. Morgan Hines/USA TODAY

The flow of new hard seltzers has been seemingly endless for the last few years. Now, the wackiest flavors seem to capture the most attention.

Bud Light Seltzer announced Thursday it is launching "Sour" and "Hard Soda" packs that will hit shelves in the next few weeks. The Sour pack hitting shelves nationwide Dec. 27 for a limited time (while supplies last) and Hard Soda flavors are scheduled to arrive in stores in January as a permanent offering from the company.

And it's fitting that Andy Goeler, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, told USA TODAY that the new packs are the brand's "'Loudest Flavors Ever'."

So, what does a fizzy and sour combo actually taste like? Or a hard seltzer meant to taste like a hard soda? And is it worth drinking that over an actual hard soda?

USA TODAY's Morgan Hines tried all eight flavors to find out.

Bud Light Seltzer 'Sour' doesn't pack too strong a punch

When I heard about Bud Light Seltzer's new "Sour" pack my mind immediately went to Jolly Ranchers and Sour Patch Kids. I should note that I'm not a sour flavor lover and was apprehensive when first approaching the neon cans containing green apple, watermelon, lemon and blue raspberry flavored sour seltzers.

Bud Light Seltzer is putting out a new 'Sour' variety pack that will be available for a limited time. Bud Light

Green Apple: 7/10 Cracking the can open, the familiar smell of green apple hit me hard. It smelled like candy and tasted like it, too. Surprisingly, the fizziness mixed with the green apple flavor was actually kind of pleasant. It wasn't very sour but I could definitely drink it.

Watermelon: 8/ 10 This drink smelled more like cotton candy to me at first waft. But taking a sip definitely hit that watermelon Jolly Rancher kind of flavor. I liked the taste a lot and even went back for a second sip after my mouth puckered a bit.

Lemon: 4/10 Lemon smelled odd upon opening but tasted like a sweeter version of a typical citrus-flavored seltzer.

Blue Raspberry: 2/10 Again, I should be fair and note that I don't like Blue Raspberry flavor – a raspberry isn't naturally blue , it freaks me out. The drink smells like cotton candy and does taste like Blue Raspberry but I couldn't do more than a sip.

'Hard Soda' seltzer: Does it actually taste like soda?

I was also surprised by this category of seltzer flavor. If I wanted a "Hard Soda" wouldn't I just go get one? There are several brands of hard soda on the market. Or, I could spike a soda myself if I wanted to. But I have to say, the surprise was a good one.

Classic Cola: 8/10 Popping this can open, I was faced with the scent of cola that is familiar to so many. I was shocked to find that the taste was very close to what I have come to expect in a traditional can of Coca-Cola, albeit slightly off.

Citrus Soda: 6/10 I didn't love this but it was drinkable. Tasted like combo of seltzer and Sierra Mist.

Cherry Cola: 9/10 As someone who has only experienced cherry cola flavor as a scent in the Lip Smacker variety pack in elementary school, I wasn't sure what to expect. I liked it though and found that I would happily drink a can of the seltzer.

Orange Soda: 0/10 This tasted like a fizzier version of Airborne. No thank you.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bud Light Seltzer's 'Loudest Flavors Ever'? USA TODAY tried the brand's 'Sour' and 'Hard Soda' packs