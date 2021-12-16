ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen,' says he'll pay more taxes than 'any American in history'

Business mogul Elon Musk is defending himself from public scrutiny once again. This time, the Tesla CEO is responding to criticism about his income tax.

Musk tweeted early this week: "If you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year."

His tweet was in response and directed at Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who jabbed at Musk's Time Magazine " Person of the Year " accolade by calling him out on his taxes.

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Warren tweeted.

"Stop projecting," Musk tweeted at Warren, while linking to a Fox News column calling Warren a "fraud." "You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason. Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen."

Musk added in his tweet to Warren: "Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already."

Warren, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has been a proponent of a wealth tax, which would impose a tax on wealthy Americans as well as their financial assets. Congress has not moved forward on passing a wealth tax.

Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $251 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index . Warren's criticism derives from a 2018 ProPublica investigation that revealed Musk paid nothing in federal income taxes that year.

According to a CNN report , Musk will have to pay at least $7.6 billion in taxes for 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen,' says he'll pay more taxes than 'any American in history'

Business Insider

Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasts 'brazenness' of lawmakers who flouted a federal law meant to stop congressional insider trading

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out the "brazenness" of lawmakers who flouted a federal disclosure law. An Insider investigation found that dozens of members of Congress violated the STOCK Act. The "Conflicted Congress" project found members of Congress trading stocks in industries they've criticized. Sen. Elizabeth Warren denounced the "brazenness" of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren And ‘Person Of The Year’ Elon Musk Get Into Heated Twitter Exchange Over Taxes

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, called out Elon Musk Monday after he was named Time magazine’s “Person Of The Year” for 2021. Now the richest man on Earth is firing back. She tweeted “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.” Musk replied with a series of tweets, including “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year” and “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.” And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021 Musk also referred to Warren as “Senator Karen.” The heated exchange comes as Warren is pushing a plan for a wealth tax on people with fortunes larger than $50 million. A ProPublica report released over the summer showed that Mask paid no federal income tax in 2018.  
CONGRESS & COURTS
