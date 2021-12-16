ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accenture shares jump premarket after earnings beat estimates, company raises guidance

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Accenture Plc shares (acn) jumped 6.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the consulting firm beat estimates for its fiscal first quarter and raised guidance. The company posted net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.78 a share, for the quarter to Nov. 30, up from $1.5 billion, or $2.32 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $14.965 billion from $11.762 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.64 on revenue of $14.217 billion. New bookings climbed to $16.8 billion with consulting bookings totaling $9.4 billion and outsourcing bookings totaling $7.4 billion. Accenture is now expecting second-quarter revenue of $14.30 billion to $14.75 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $14.12 billion. For the full fiscal 2022, it expects EPS of $10.32 to $10.60, up from prior guidance of $9;90 to $10.18. Shares have gained 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 (spx) has gained 25%.

