ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Delta Air Lines sets profitability goals for 2024

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dOYiMno00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Delta Air Lines Inc. (dal) stock rose 2.1% in Thursday premarket trading after it set its financial goals for the coming years ahead of its scheduled Capital Markets Day. The airline aims to more than double 2019 average seat miles (ASMs) and is guiding for earnings per share of more than $7.00 by 2024. The FactSet consensus is for a loss of $4.55 in 2021 and EPS of $3.42 in 2022. For the fourth quarter, Delta is raising its guidance to an adjusted pre-tax profit of about $200 million. Delta stock has fallen 9% in 2021 while the S&P 500 index (spx) has gained 25.4% for the year.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Accenture shares jump premarket after earnings beat estimates, company raises guidance

Accenture Plc shares jumped 6.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the consulting firm beat estimates for its fiscal first quarter and raised guidance. The company posted net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.78 a share, for the quarter to Nov. 30, up from $1.5 billion, or $2.32 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $14.965 billion from $11.762 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.64 on revenue of $14.217 billion. New bookings climbed to $16.8 billion with consulting bookings totaling $9.4 billion and outsourcing bookings totaling $7.4 billion. Accenture is now expecting second-quarter revenue of $14.30 billion to $14.75 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $14.12 billion. For the full fiscal 2022, it expects EPS of $10.32 to $10.60, up from prior guidance of $9;90 to $10.18. Shares have gained 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Adobe shares slammed premarket as guidance lags estimates

Shares of Adobe Inc. fell 7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of software for the desktop, web and mobile apps matched profit estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter but offered guidance for fiscal 2022 that lagged consensus. Adobe posted net income of $1.233 billion, or $2.57 a share, for the quarter to Dec. 3, down from $2.250 billion, or $4.64 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.20, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $4.110 billion from $3.424 billion a year ago, ahead of the $4.087 billion FactSet consensus. Ahead of an analyst day Thursday, the company offered guidance for fiscal 2022, targeting adjusted EPS of $3.70 and revenue of $17.90 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $14.26 and revenue of $18.20 billion. For the first quarter, it expects adjusted EPS of $3.35 and revenue of $4.23 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.39 and $4.33 billion. Shares have gained 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
STOCKS
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Earnings Per Share#S P 500#Delta Air Lines Inc#Factset
Register Citizen

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in Q4

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up. The company said Thursday that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October Delta cautioned that it expected a “modest" loss in the fourth quarter due to rising fuel prices.
GAS PRICE
NBC San Diego

Delta Forecasts Profit Ahead as Travel Demand and Fares Rise, Despite Omicron

The airline forecast a $200 million profit for the fourth quarter. In October, Delta said higher fuel costs would weigh on its bottom line in the quarter. Delta forecast 2022 profits and said it could surpass its pre-pandemic bottom line by 2024. Delta Air Lines on Thursday said travel demand...
TRAVEL
Seekingalpha.com

Delta Air Lines sets aggressive targets at Capital Market Day event

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is presenting its strategic priorities at a Capital Markets Day event hosted today at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. Senior leadership will discuss in Delta how plans to expand its platform to create value over the long term. Highlights include competitive advantages taken by Delta during the pandemic.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
insideevs.com

GM Head Of Innovation Pamela Fletcher Leaving For Delta Air Lines

The engineer who led the team that launched the Chevrolet Bolt EV and much of General Motors’ transition to the EV era has left the company for Delta Air Lines. The move was confirmed by Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a December 15 letter to employees announcing Fletcher will become Delta’s chief sustainability officer on February 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
metroairportnews.com

Delta Air Lines Set to Welcome a Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022

Delta will welcome a Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022, continuing its commitment to build a sustainable future for air travel. Pamela Fletcher will join Delta as Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer and will join the Delta Leadership Committee as the airline industry’s only C-Suite level CSO, CEO Ed Bastian said in a letter to employees.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Delta Air Lines Doubles Down On Equity Stake Strategy; Is It Wise?

Delta Air Lines on Dec. 13 announced a reinvestment of $1.2 billion into three struggling partner airlines: Aeromexico, LATAM and Virgin Atlantic. The moves make clear the drawbacks of Atlanta-based Delta’s strategy of acquiring minority stakes in long-haul carriers around the world. While the... Subscription Required. Daily Memo: Delta...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Delta Air Lines To Further Cull Fleet Aircraft Types

Delta Air Lines aims to cut its fleet’s aircraft types to eight in the medium term while further evaluating how to use its “flex fleet” of Boeing 767 widebodies. The airline has already decreased the number or aircraft types in its fleet from 15 to 11 from 2009 to 2021. During the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Dow drops 131 points on losses for shares of Boeing, American Express

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning with shares of Boeing and American Express delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 131 points (0.4%) lower, as shares of Boeing (BA) and American Express (AXP) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Boeing's shares have dropped $4.42 (2.3%) while those of American Express are off $3.43, or 2.1%, combining for a roughly 52-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Goldman Sachs (GS) Chevron (CVX) and Dow Inc. (DOW) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 3.26% to $328.34 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $21.33 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Thrillist

Delta Air Lines Just Dropped 3 Cities and 7 Routes

Living in a small city is hard enough, especially when it comes to getting out. Delta is making it that much more difficult for travelers to escape their tiny towns, moving out of three cities in the United States and cutting seven routes. The move comes amid major changes for the airline.
LIFESTYLE
albuquerquenews.net

Despite Covid, Southwest Air projects profits

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines said it expects to post a profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 and throughout 2022, as air travel recovers from the pandemic, adding that the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is not slowing down new bookings. Executives from the Dallas-based company said travel demand was strong...
DALLAS, TX
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines Expands Investment in Partner Carriers

Delta Air Lines announced plans to expand its investment in partner airlines Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM. The investments are expected to bolster Delta’s global platform through an enhanced network, seamless connectivity and business growth for the carrier, its employees and partners. New Executive Order Allows Online Passport Renewals,...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Reorganizes Its International Airline Ownership

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is spending US$1.2 billion to increase equity stakes in three major international airlines. LATAM, Aeromexico, and Virgin Atlantic have pre-existing relationships with Delta, but those relationships are in for a significant upgrade, with hundreds of millions of dollars now coming their way. Delta is targeting a...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy