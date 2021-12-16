ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans stun Thunder with Devonte' Graham's 61-foot buzzer-beating shot

By Joe Mussatto, Oklahoman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400Wws_0dOYiLv500

Two unbelievable shots in two seconds.

That’s an oversimplification of what happened at the end of the Oklahoma City Thunder-New Orleans Pelicans game Wednesday night at Paycom Center.

A game nobody outside of Bricktown or the Big Easy had any business caring about produced a finish, a 113-110 Pelicans win, that might not be topped in the NBA this season.

The Thunder trailed the Pelicans 110-107 with 4.5 seconds left. New Orleans had already shown its hand by fouling with a three-point lead, and there was no reason to think the Pelicans coach Willie Green would change strategies.

Sure enough, when Thunder rookie Josh Giddey inbounded the ball to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Pelicans guard Garrett Temple tried his best to swipe Gilgeous-Alexander. But Gilgeous-Alexander is as slippery as they come.

The Thunder star side-stepped free from Temple to launch an off-balance, on-the-run 30-foot 3-pointer.

Money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hp6Av_0dOYiLv500
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after New Orleans makes a basket to win an NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. New Orleans won 113-110. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

“I knew they were gonna try to foul because they were up three with a little bit of time left, so I tried to get away from the guy as fast as possible,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I wanted to go right because I know that’s my comfort zone.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s swish ripped the net with 1.4 seconds left.

“He did a really good job of getting the shot off,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.

“They might have hit him,” Daigneault added. “I thought they were a little handsy, because they were trying to give (the foul), and I wonder if they gave one in the act of shooting. I didn’t see every angle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XWPi_0dOYiLv500
New Orleans' Devonte' Graham (4) makes a buzzer beater to give New Orleans the win in an NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. New Orleans won 113-110. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Fans were still awestruck by the time the Pelicans inbounded the ball to guard Devonte' Graham. The Thunder, and everyone else in the gym, was mentally preparing for overtime when Graham caught the pass on the run, dribbled, and then launched a desperation heave from 61 feet.

Sixty-one.

The ball floated through the air, and all anybody could do was eye its arc all the way into the basket with an assist off the glass.

“I turned around, and it looked pretty good in the air,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “As it got closer to the net, it looked better and better.”

“As soon as it left his hands,” Giddey said, “I kinda had a feeling it was gonna go down.”

The Pelicans flooded the floor. The Thunder stood in shock.

Nothing unveils emotion quite like a buzzer beater. It’s all so abrupt.

Graham’s shot was the longest game-winning buzzer-beater in the last 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Also from ESPN Stats & Info: The Thunder-Pelicans game was the first in the last 25 years to feature multiple game-tying or go-ahead shots from 30-plus feet in the final five seconds.

“Two great shots,” Daigneault said. “Crazy shots.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Pelicans stun Thunder with Devonte' Graham's 61-foot buzzer-beating shot

Comments / 0

Related
Inside The Thunder

Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Talen Horton-Tucker from Lakers

General manager Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder could be ready to insert themselves into trade talks once again. According to Insider Jordan Schultz, “as many as seven teams” have eyed Talen Horton-Tucker as a possible trade target. Los Angeles, however, is reportedly wary to trade the young guard.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Green
Person
Garrett Temple
AOL Corp

Pelicans respond to Thunder's preposterous game-tying shot with preposterous game-winning shot

The two worst teams in the Western Conference delivered one of the wildest finishes you will ever see. Down 110-107 with 4.5 seconds left, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the ball and hit an awkward, nearly halfcourt 3-pointer to tie the game. The Oklahoma City crowd exploded, celebrating the kind of moment few and far between for the 8-19 Thunder this year.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Former KU guard Devonté Graham wins game for Pelicans with improbable 3/4-court shot

Former Kansas basketball point guard Devonté Graham banked in a 61-foot shot at the buzzer to give the New Orleans Pelicans a shocking 113-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Paycom Center in OKC. ESPN Stats and Info’s Twitter account indicated Graham’s bucket was “the...
NBA
ctnewsonline.com

Buzzer-beater sinks Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devonte’ Graham’s 61-foot heave at the buzzer Wednesday night gave the New Orleans Pelicans a 113-110 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just hit an off-balance 30-footer to tie the score with 1.4 seconds remaining. The Pelicans inbounded to Graham, who launched the ball from near the 3-point arc on the other end of the floor to win it.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stun#The Big Easy#Temple#The New Orleans Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

2 superstar centers Bulls must keep an eye on for future upgrade over Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls are currently dealing with a massive COVID-19 outbreak that has postponed two of their games. The Bulls reached a whopping 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols before the league finally stepped in to give the team a break. One of those players not in protocols is Nikola Vucevic (he dealt with COVID earlier this season), who has been an enigma for Chicago this season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

319K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy