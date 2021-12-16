Trump endorses Lauren Boebert for reelection

F ormer President Donald Trump endorsed GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Wednesday for reelection in 2022, offering support in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

“Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District. She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats,” Trump said. “She will continue to be tough on Crime, strong on Borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement for her reelection!”



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The endorsement comes on the heels of the House passing legislation that seeks to address Islamophobia by creating a special office within the State Department. House Democrats introduced the bill as congressional leaders pushed to punish Boebert for her comments suggesting Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is a terrorist.

Washington Examiner Videos