ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump endorses Lauren Boebert for reelection

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 17 hours ago

F ormer President Donald Trump endorsed GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Wednesday for reelection in 2022, offering support in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

“Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District. She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats,” Trump said. “She will continue to be tough on Crime, strong on Borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement for her reelection!”


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The endorsement comes on the heels of the House passing legislation that seeks to address Islamophobia by creating a special office within the State Department. House Democrats introduced the bill as congressional leaders pushed to punish Boebert for her comments suggesting Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is a terrorist.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump still texts me constantly, like a bad ex-boyfriend

Amanda Uhle is the publisher and executive director of McSweeney's. A dangerous crackpot texts me several times a day. He’s manipulative. He’s paranoid. He’ll flatter me and then say horrible things about people I admire. He wants me to give him money. I get at least three wheedling texts a day from this ne’er-do-well.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Yes, Trump Has Very Good Odds of Winning in 2024

People who think that Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party has been mostly malign are always looking for signs that it is fading. Matt Lewis, writing in the Daily Beast, sees several such indicators, from the empty seats at recent Trump events to the struggles of some of the candidates he has endorsed. Josh Kraushaar, a columnist for National Journal, thinks Trump has handed his opponents in the party an opportunity by backing former Senator David Perdue’s primary challenge to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. If they help Kemp withstand it, they will liberate other Republicans from the need to stay supine before Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump's election theft allies need to be expelled from the House

When then-President Donald Trump was pressuring the Department of Justice to falsely announce fraud in the 2020 presidential election, he knew he wasn’t alone in his efforts. According to handwritten notes from one top DOJ official, Trump on one call ordered them to “just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Liz Cheney raised the prospect of a possible Trump election crime

Just a few days after the Jan. 6 attack, Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, and David Williams, the former inspector general for five federal agencies, wrote a joint op-ed for Politico that raised a few eyebrows. As we discussed at the time, McCabe and Williams said Donald Trump could face criminal charges for inciting a riot, noting that it's a federal crime to "endeavor to persuade" another person to commit a felony that includes the threat or use of physical force.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Why are Democrats so afraid of Lauren Boebert?

Despite calls from progressives, many House Democrats are cagey about punishing Rep Lauren Boebert after sanctions against two like-minded demagogic right-wing members of Congress. On Wednesday, a host of progressive Democrats led by Rep Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts – and including Rep Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Jimmy Gomez of California, Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – called for a resolution to strip the Colorado Republican of her committee assignments.“Words have consequences,” Ms Pressley said at a press conference. “We must acknowledge that and respond with action.”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#House Democrats#Gop#Radical Democrats#Borders#The State Department#Democratic#Washington Examiner
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
cpr.org

In Congress, a question looms: What to do about Lauren Boebert

There’s a question hanging over the U.S. House of Representatives as it returns this week: Will Democratic leaders bring up a resolution that removes Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert from her committee assignments over her Islamophobic comments?. As they consider how to answer, Democratic leaders have to weigh the...
DENVER, CO
pagosadailypost.com

State Senator Don Coram Considering Run Against Lauren Boebert

This story by Sara Wilson appeared on Colorado Newsline on December 10, 2021. State Sen. Don Coram said he is doing his “due diligence” in deciding whether to run for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat next year. The Montrose Republican could mount a challenge to incumbent Rep....
MONTROSE, CO
coloradosun.com

A well-known Colorado Republican may run to unseat Lauren Boebert in 2022

A well-known Western Slope Republican may launch a primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert next year. State Sen. Don Coram, of Montrose, told The Colorado Sun’s political newsletter, The Unaffiliated, that he has been contacted by multiple people who want him to run against the 3rd Congressional District incumbent from Garfield County.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Dan Crenshaw Shreds Lauren Boebert’s “Freedom Caucus”

As the Washington Post’s Mariana Alfaro reports, conservative Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, considered a bridge between the Republican Party’s corporate and far-right ideological wings, lashed out over the weekend against Rep. Lauren Boebert’s House Freedom Caucus in exasperation over, Crenshaw’s words, “Lie after lie after lie.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy