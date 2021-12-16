ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Biogen plans to start Phase 4 confirmatory study for Alzheimer's drug next year

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dOYhvDg00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Shares of Biogen Inc. (biib) gained 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it plans to submit a protocol for a Phase 4 confirmatory study for its Alzheimer's disease drug to U.S. regulators in March. The study is a condition of the accelerated approval granted to Aduhelm last year. It is expected to enroll 1,300 participants, dose the first patient in May, and to take about four years. Biogen's stock is down 3.6% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 (spx) has gained 25.4%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +1.09% rose 1.09% to $173.01 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.08%. falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. This was the stock's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech say initial lab study showed 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine neutralized omicron variant

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said results from an "initial laboratory study" showed that their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the coronavirus after three doses, or the full two-dose regimen plus a booster shot. The drug makers said those who received just two does of the vaccine showed, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralization against the omicron variant. The research is very preliminary. The companies did not say how many people they gathered sera from, and it was released in a news release, not a preprint or peer-reviewed medical study. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19." Pfizer's stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading and BioNTech shares shed 1.6%, while futures for the S&P 500 rallied 0.5%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Biogen Preps for Post-Approval Testing of Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) for Alzheimer’s disease in June 2021, it did so under an Accelerated Pathway that required a post-approval clinical trial to verify the clinical effectiveness of the drug. Today, Biogen and its development partner Eisai released an update on the Phase IV post-marketing confirmatory study.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biogen Inc#Alzheimer#Aduhelm
BBC

Alzheimer's drug aducanumab not approved for use in EU

The European Medicines Agency has said no to approving a new drug for Alzheimer's disease in the EU. Aducanumab does not appear to be effective at treating adults with early-stage symptoms, the EMA said. Alzheimer's charities say they are disappointed by the decision because thousands of people are left with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Phramalive.com

Eli Lilly’s Two-Year Ambition Includes Alzheimer’s Approvals

Eli Lilly and Company’s projections for next year exceed Wall Street projections for the company, predicting 2022 revenue of $27.8 billion to $28.3 billion. The company presented updates on its guidance for 2022, citing its ambitious goals of launching 20 new therapies over the 10-year period of 2014 to 2023, having delivered 16 of them already with plans to launch five more in the next two years.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Pfizer’s cure for post-Covid

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pfizer (PFE.N) is planning for life after the pandemic. Its $6.7 billion deal to buy drugmaker Arena Pharmaceuticals(ARNA.O), at a 100% premium, is a bid to ensure the U.S. pharma giant has options. Arena’s drugs aim to treat inflammatory conditions like ulcerative colitis,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wraltechwire.com

Drug giant Biogen won’t comment on reports of layoff plans

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Drug giant Biogen is not commenting on information provided to WRAL TechWire saying that the company is planning to lay off “hundreds of workers.”. Biogen operates a major campus in RTP. Its headquarters is in Cambridge, Mass. “We are not providing any comments on...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EMA Offers Early Access To Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid

The EMA said that European countries can begin to use Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 treatment pill Paxlovid, even though it is not yet authorized in the EU. The pill is indicated to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer Bags FDA Approval for XELJANZ

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to the supplemental New Drug Application (NDA) for the first-of-its-kind oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor XELJANZ (tofacitinib). XELJANZ is designed to treat adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a chronic, inflammatory disease...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy